disaster management

NEMA pledges reposition disaster management

— 6th September 2018

NAN

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has pledged to strengthen collaboration with relevant agencies to reposition disaster management in the country.

Mr Matins Ejike, South-south Coordinator of the agency, made the pledge while addressing journalists on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

He said the agency had scheduled coordination meeting across the zones to build frontier with the security traditional rulers and non governmental organisations (NGOs).

According to him, this is part of efforts to unveil the mission of the current Director- General of the agency Mr Mustapha Malhaja.

Ejike said that the meeting, scheduled for Sept. 11, would deliver the new Template of the agency, tagged “repositioning of NEMA”

“We are determined to take NEMA to a level where it can compete effectively with contemporary disaster management agencies.

“We are rebranding NEMA in terms of programming, public perception, output, community interventions and community education,” he said.

Ejike said that using robust community education; the agency would build resilient communities.

He also said that necessary facilities would be introduced in communities with long history of repeated natural disasters to reduce disaster impact on victims.

Ejike urged victims affected by any form of disaster to table complaints to their respective local governments for appropriate response.

According to him, NEMA shall continue to partner with relevant agencies to ensure relief and palliatives for victims affected by disaster in the country.

