– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - NEMA issues flood alert on Anambra
23rd July 2018 - Oshodi-Apapa main carriageway still blocked
23rd July 2018 - 4 SARS operatives dismissed for robbery, kidnapping, others
23rd July 2018 - I didn’t discuss NYSC exemption certificate scandal with Adeosun – Pastor Bakare
23rd July 2018 - Time for African Court
23rd July 2018 - AuGF: How FIRS, DPR were overpaid N837bn in 1 month
23rd July 2018 - Leicester rejects N5.7b Saudi Arabia bid for Ahmed Musa
23rd July 2018 - At last, warring Ebonyi, Cross River border communities embrace peace
23rd July 2018 - 2019: Ibori, Okowa and Delta north senatorial race
23rd July 2018 - In search of political mentors (1)
Home / Cover / National / NEMA issues flood alert on Anambra
ANAMBRA FLOODING - HIGH RISK AREAS

NEMA issues flood alert on Anambra

— 23rd July 2018

– Identifies Zik, Ekwueme, Obiano’s LGs as high risk areas

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency has said 14 local governments in Anambra State were at high risk of heavy flooding this year.

READ ALSO: Flooding: FG, NEWMAP install early warning equipment in 10 states

They include Onitsha North, where the home of the pioneer President of Nigeria, the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe is located; Orumba North, home of a former vice president, the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme; Anambra East, home of Governor, Chief Willie Obiano; Anaocha, home of former governor Peter Obi and Aguata, home of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Others among the 14 local governments are Idemili North, Ogbaru, Anambra West, Njikoka, Ayamelum, Dunukofia and Onitsha South.

The acting Director General, Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Mr. Olayinka Ogunwale disclosed this in Awka, while presenting a paper on the 2018 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO), at the sensitisation workshop.

Ogunwale, who was represented by the Director in charge of Engineering Hydrology in the agency, Mr. Clement Nze, called on the state government and NEMA to intensify efforts to mitigate flood outbreak.

At the workshop which participants were drawn from Ministry of Water Resources, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and people from erosion prone areas in the state, Ogunwale said flood disaster was inevitable in the country, hence, the need for early preparation to reduce its impact.

The director listed overflowing of rivers, high intensity of rainfall, improper urban planning and flood plains, as well as indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the waterways as some major factors that contribute to recurrent flood disaster in the state. He called for attitudinal change of residents towards the environment.

The Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Obi Nwankwo, in a keynote address, urged people of the state to avoid practices that would encourage flood outbreak.

Represented by the state Director, Water Supply, Emmanuel Igwebuike, the commissioner said: “The state government, as part of efforts towards preventing the recurrence of flood as witnessed in the state last year, has, through the Ministry of Environment, Beautification and Ecology embarked on massive de-silting of drainages as well as partnering the World Bank in recovering of lands from erosion.”

A resource person, Dr. Joseph Amah, in his paper: “Urban and Coastal Flooding in Anambra State: The Trifecta Effects of Watershed, Geology and Urbanization,” emphasised the need for people to shun deforestation as it contributes to erosion outbreak. The Special Assistant to the governor on Utilities and Water Resources, Titus Aguike, in his remarks, commended NHSA for the event and called for replication of such at the grassroots to help the general public on flood mitigation measures.

Participants at the workshop were enlightened on how best to predict, prevent and control flood disaster.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ANAMBRA FLOODING - HIGH RISK AREAS

NEMA issues flood alert on Anambra

— 23rd July 2018

– Identifies Zik, Ekwueme, Obiano’s LGs as high risk areas Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency has said 14 local governments in Anambra State were at high risk of heavy flooding this year. READ ALSO: Flooding: FG, NEWMAP install early warning equipment in 10 states They include Onitsha North, where the home of…

  • SERVICE LANE

    Oshodi-Apapa main carriageway still blocked

    — 23rd July 2018

    – Task force frees service lane from Sanya Bus-Stop Moshood Adebayo and Christopher Oji Despite the Lagos State Government’s effort to remove trucks and tankers from highways and bridges, the main carriageway of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway is still blocked as at yesterday. READ ALSO: Apapa/Oshodi gridlock: Lagos begins removal of tankers today A visit to the…

  • DISMISSED

    4 SARS operatives dismissed for robbery, kidnapping, others

    — 23rd July 2018

    They were dismissed and consequently charged to court on criminal charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful detention, stealing, intimidation and threatening violence. Christopher Oji Four operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), attached to the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos, have been dismissed for armed robbery, kidnapping, extortion, threat to life and other crimes….

  • DISUSS - ADEOSUN

    I didn’t discuss NYSC exemption certificate scandal with Adeosun – Pastor Bakare

    — 23rd July 2018

    Bakare who spoke with Daily Sun in Abuja however said he did not discuss with the London-trained economist the controversy trailing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate. Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Founder and Senior Pastor, Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has given further insight into his encounter with the Minister of Finance, Kemi…

  • ICC - BUHARI - TIME FOR AFRICAN COURT

    Time for African Court

    — 23rd July 2018

    It is this obnoxious trait in African politicians that is responsible for the challenge facing the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, established by the African Union to “complement and reinforce the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights.” Emma Emeozor The International Criminal Court’s choice of President Muhammadu Buhari as…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share