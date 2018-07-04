NEMA distributes 2 trucks of relief materials to Zamfara IDPs camped in Katsina

NAN

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed two trucks of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP’s) from Zamfara, camped in Kankara, Katsina State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IDP’s fled to Katsina state from Dansabau when gunmen attacked their community and killed many people.

Mr Kayode Fagbemi, the Director, Relief and Rehabilitation, NEMA, distributed the materials to some of the beneficiaries on Wednesday in Kankara.

‘’What we brought here is food and household items to the people affected,’’ he said.

He noted that the intensity of disaster in the country has increased in recent times, adding that “whenever disaster occurred, we have to come in bring succor to the victims.

‘’If your state is affected, another state can bring support even before the Federal Government comes in.

‘’Disaster management is not a single agency responsibility, it is multi-disciplinary, it is multi-agency and multi-jurisdictional.

‘’We work together to ensure that we help the people.”

Fagbemi explained that the items included mattresses, clothes, mosquito nets, buckets, blankets and food items, among others, adding that the IDPs would receive more support in due course.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad, commended the Federal Government for the gesture.

He pledged that the IDP’s would be relocated to their homes after the security situation in their community improve.

Muhammad dismissed insinuations that the state government had abandoned the victims, saying that when disaster occur, the support of all is needed to bring succour to victims not just government.