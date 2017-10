From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Northeast Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Maiduguri office, Abdulsalam Badamasi is dead.

Badamasi died on Friday nearly a month after he was deployed to the Maiduguri office to handle the growing humanitarian challenges in the troubled northeast states.

Officials at the Maiduguri office were unwilling to give details of the incident. However, sources at the agency office told The Sun that the zonal coordinator slumped in his hotel room on Friday morning and gave up the ghost before he was rushed to a hospital in the capital.

Until his deployment to Maiduguri mid September, he was the zonal coordinator, northcentral office of the agency.