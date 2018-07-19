– The Sun News
Nelson

Nelson Mandela would have turned 100 today. Here are 15 of his best quotes

— 19th July 2018

Nelson Mandela, former president of South Africa and Nobel Peace Prize winner, inspired countless individuals during his long life.

On Wednesday, Nelson Mandela would have turned 100 years old.

Here is a collection of best quotes from Nelson Mandela that personify his spirit:

1) “Difficulties break some men but make others. No axe is sharp enough to cut the soul of a sinner who keeps on trying, one armed with the hope that he will rise even in the end.”

2) “It always seems impossible until it’s done.”

3) “If I had my time over I would do the same again. So would any man who dares call himself a man.”

4) “I like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see problems from all angles.”

5) “Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people.”

6) “A fundamental concern for others in our individual and community lives would go a long way in making the world the better place we so passionately dreamt of.”

7) “Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do.”

8) “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

9) “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear

10) “For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.”

11) “Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies.”

12) “Lead from the back — and let others believe they are in front.”

13) “Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”

14) “I hate race discrimination most intensely and in all its manifestations. I have fought it all during my life; I fight it now, and will do so until the end of my days.”

15) “A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination.”

 

