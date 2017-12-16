Neighbour kills septuagenarian in Ondo

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A septugenarian, Kayode Omotore was, on Saturday, allegedy killed by his

neighbour identified as Raphael following a minor disagreement between

them.

The incident, which happened at Ilu Tuntun, a community in Okitipupa

Local Government Area of Ondo State, was said to have thrown the town

into mourning.

Omotore was said to have been allegedly matcheted to death by his assailant

while the deceased’s wife, Johana, was also attacked as the

suspect allegedly cut off some of her fingers.

According to a source in the town, the deceased and the suspect often

had disagreements over domestic issues.

The source narrated that a clash had earlier ensued between the two

neighbours and there was no one to calm them down.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased and his wife were beaten to pulp

before residents of the area got wind of the clash between them.

The source said, “the deceased had warned the suspect not to be making

bonfire beside his house because anytime he sets the fire up, the

smoke always cover the compound of the deceased and the deceased did

not like it and had complained severally about it.

“The same issue came up again and before we knew it, it had led to

fight between them and Raphael matcheted the old man till he died,

while the deceased’s wife, who was trying to prevent her husband from

the attack had some of her fingers cut off by the suspect,” the source

added.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state, Mr. Femi

Joseph confirmed the incident and said the suspect had been arrested.

He said, “investigations have commenced on the matter. Already, we have

arrested the suspect. The deceased is a neighbour to the suspect. Some

people are saying he has a mental problem but that does not mean we

should not do our own work.

The police spokesman stated that the remains of the deceased had been

deposited at the mortuary while the wife is currently receiving

treatment at an undisclosed hospital.