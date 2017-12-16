Neighbour kills septuagenarian in Ondo
From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
A septugenarian, Kayode Omotore was, on Saturday, allegedy killed by his
neighbour identified as Raphael following a minor disagreement between
them.
The incident, which happened at Ilu Tuntun, a community in Okitipupa
Local Government Area of Ondo State, was said to have thrown the town
into mourning.
Omotore was said to have been allegedly matcheted to death by his assailant
while the deceased’s wife, Johana, was also attacked as the
suspect allegedly cut off some of her fingers.
According to a source in the town, the deceased and the suspect often
had disagreements over domestic issues.
The source narrated that a clash had earlier ensued between the two
neighbours and there was no one to calm them down.
Daily Sun gathered that the deceased and his wife were beaten to pulp
before residents of the area got wind of the clash between them.
The source said, “the deceased had warned the suspect not to be making
bonfire beside his house because anytime he sets the fire up, the
smoke always cover the compound of the deceased and the deceased did
not like it and had complained severally about it.
“The same issue came up again and before we knew it, it had led to
fight between them and Raphael matcheted the old man till he died,
while the deceased’s wife, who was trying to prevent her husband from
the attack had some of her fingers cut off by the suspect,” the source
added.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state, Mr. Femi
Joseph confirmed the incident and said the suspect had been arrested.
He said, “investigations have commenced on the matter. Already, we have
arrested the suspect. The deceased is a neighbour to the suspect. Some
people are saying he has a mental problem but that does not mean we
should not do our own work.
The police spokesman stated that the remains of the deceased had been
deposited at the mortuary while the wife is currently receiving
treatment at an undisclosed hospital.
