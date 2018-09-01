– The Sun News
PRINCESS SHYNGLE

I need a man to take good care of me – Princess Shyngle, actress

— 1st September 2018

Arguably the curviest woman in Ghollywood, Ghana-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle has declared that she needs a man to take good care of her.

According to the dark-skinned script interpreter, she is currently tired of looking after herself and right now she needs a man that can take good care of her and pay her bills. “I’m tired of taking care of myself, I really need someone to take care of me now. Let’s just put it that way. Whether he is rich, successful or a banker, dall I want is for him to be generous, because there are several rich men out there who are not generous.

“I’m also tired of dating guys who can’t take of me. All I keep hearing is ‘I love you, I love you’, I want more than that. I need a man who can spend on me. That’s the duty of a man. You need to provide for your woman; you need to take care of your woman and you need to support her,” she asserted.

