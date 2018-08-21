– The Sun News
NECO RESULT

NECO releases June/July SSCE result

— 21st August 2018

A breakdown of the result showed that 875,464 candidates, representing 84.77 percent, scored five credits and above with English. 

• 71. 48% candidates pass with 5 credits including Maths, English

John Adams, Minna

The National Examination Council (NECO) said no fewer than 742, 455 out of the 1,032, 729 candidates who sat for this year’s June/July Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) got five credits and above, including English and Mathematics.

The figure, which represents 71. 48 percent, indicates 0.63 percent increase in performance of candidates compared to 2017.

The Acting Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Mallam Abubakar Gana, who announced the release of the result at the NECO headquarters in Minna, Niger State capital, yesterday, said: “This year’s Senior School Certificate Examination was a huge success compared to 2017.”

READ ALSO: Confusion, anxiety, fear as students write NECO at Lagos police station

The result also showed that 939, 733 candidates, representing 90.47 percent, passed with five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics. He said a total of 1,041,536 candidates registered for the June/July 2018 school-based examination, out of which only 1,032,729 eventually sat for the examination, adding that 76 subjects were examined.

A breakdown of the result showed that 875,464 candidates, representing 84.77 percent, scored five credits and above with English. In the same vein, 850, 331 candidates, representing 82.34 percent scored five credits and above with Mathematics.

He said despite the examination council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, 20, 181 candidates were involved in various forms of examination malpractices.

