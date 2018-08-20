– The Sun News
RESULTS

NECO releases June/July 2018 SSCE results

— 20th August 2018

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the June/July 2018 Senior Secondary Schools Certificate Examination results.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the acting Registrar of the Council, Abubakar Gana.

Gana said out of the 1,041,536 candidates who sat for the examinations, only 742,455 of the candidates got at least five credit passes including Mathematics and the English Language.

He added that a total number of 20,181 candidates were involved in examination malpractices, less than the figure of 2017.
