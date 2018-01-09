The Sun News
Latest
9th January 2018 - NECO releases 2017 Nov/Dec SSCE results
9th January 2018 - Herdsmen killings: Army deploys special forces in Benue, Nasarawa
9th January 2018 - Poor education funding hindering Nigeria’s economic development, says ex-VC
9th January 2018 - Libyan returnees may include terrorists – NEMA DG
9th January 2018 - Offa constituency commences recall of Kwara House Leader
9th January 2018 - Nasarawa to engage disabled persons as teachers
9th January 2018 - FERMA, ICRC to collaborate on toll plazas
9th January 2018 - Electoral Commission swears in Mahmuda Isah as Resident Commissioner
9th January 2018 - Why we introduced new measures for 2018 UTME, by JAMB
9th January 2018 - LAUTECHTH: Oyo NMA declares 3-day warning strike
Home / National / NECO releases 2017 Nov/Dec SSCE results

NECO releases 2017 Nov/Dec SSCE results

— 9th January 2018

(NAN)

The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the release of the 2017 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination results.

The Registrar of the Council, Prof. Charles Uwakwe, announced the results on Tuesday at its headquarters in Minna.  ‎

Uwakwe said that a total of 42,985‎ candidates registered for the examination and 42, 429 wrote the examination in 28 subjects.

Other results indicated that: 24,098 candidates representing 56.79 per cent ‎had five credits and above;  32,917 candidates representing 77.58 per cent had five credits irrespective of English Language and Mathematics; 32,701 candidates representing 78.82 per cent had credit and above in Mathematics‎; 29,258 candidates representing 70 per cent had credits and above in English Language.

4,425 candidates, representing 10.43 per cent were involved in examination malpractice.

The number represents a ‎5.9 per cent reduction in examination malpractice compared to 2016 record.

The results were released on time, Uwakwe said, for the sake of candidates who need them for admissions for 2017/2018 academic session.‎

“It will please the general public to know that this is the first time the council is releasing result of Nov/Dec ‎SSCE results barely 38 days after the test.

“The early and timely release of the 2017 Nov/Dec SSCE result is in line with the council new work ethos that borders on efficient service delivery,” he said.

Uwakwe said that this was possible as a result of deployment of improved logistics.

He urged candidates to access their results on NECO Website – www.mynecoexams.com, using their examination registration numbers and the council approved result checker.‎

Ogun was the best in performing state for the 2017 SSCE Nov/Dec examination.

The south western state had a percentage of 91.42 per cent of candidates with five credits and above; followed by Akwa Ibom with 87.97 per cent and Oyo with a percentage of 86.90 per cent.

Plateau‎ topped the list of states with the highest examination malpractice with 943 cases, representing 21.31 per cent, followed by Oyo with 884 cases, representing 19.97 per cent. Adamawa is third with 464 cases of examination malpractice, representing 10.48 per cent.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NECO releases 2017 Nov/Dec SSCE results

— 9th January 2018

(NAN) The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the release of the 2017 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination results. The Registrar of the Council, Prof. Charles Uwakwe, announced the results on Tuesday at its headquarters in Minna.  ‎ ‎ Uwakwe said that a total of 42,985‎ candidates registered for the examination and 42, 429 wrote…

  • Herdsmen killings: Army deploys special forces in Benue, Nasarawa

    — 9th January 2018

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The Nigerian Army has deployed special forces to Benue and Nasarawa states to confront the spate of killings emanating from herdsmen-farmers’ clashes. Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, disclosed this in Abuja, on Tuesday, during the presentation of farm implements and items to the Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches, at…

  • Poor education funding hindering Nigeria’s economic development, says ex-VC

    — 9th January 2018

    From: Bianca Iboma A former Vice Chancellor University of Lagos, Prof. Rahamon Bello, has said that poor educational funding is a major hindrance to economic development in Nigeria. Prof. Bello made the observation while delivering a lecture titled ‘Private Education in Nigeria, sustainability in the next 50 years’. He gave the lecture to mark the…

  • Libyan returnees may include terrorists – NEMA DG

    — 9th January 2018

    …16,387 deported to Nigeria in 2017 – Immigration CG …Ss Onyeama says very influential, powerful people behind Libyan trafficking From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, has said that terrorists might be amongst Nigerians being evacuated from Libya to Nigeria. This was even as the Comptroller-General of Immigration,…

  • Offa constituency commences recall of Kwara House Leader

    — 9th January 2018

    From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin Citizens of Eesa/Shawo/Igbodun state constituency in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State have commenced recall process of the House Leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Hassan Oyeleke. They are accusing Hon. Oyeleke of under-performance. This is just as the lawmaker described the attempt as a ‘gang up to…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share