NECO releases 2017 Nov/Dec SSCE results

(NAN)

The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the release of the 2017 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination results.

The Registrar of the Council, Prof. Charles Uwakwe, announced the results on Tuesday at its headquarters in Minna. ‎

‎

Uwakwe said that a total of 42,985‎ candidates registered for the examination and 42, 429 wrote the examination in 28 subjects.

Other results indicated that: 24,098 candidates representing 56.79 per cent ‎had five credits and above; 32,917 candidates representing 77.58 per cent had five credits irrespective of English Language and Mathematics; 32,701 candidates representing 78.82 per cent had credit and above in Mathematics‎; 29,258 candidates representing 70 per cent had credits and above in English Language.

4,425 candidates, representing 10.43 per cent were involved in examination malpractice.

The number represents a ‎5.9 per cent reduction in examination malpractice compared to 2016 record.

The results were released on time, Uwakwe said, for the sake of candidates who need them for admissions for 2017/2018 academic session.‎

“It will please the general public to know that this is the first time the council is releasing result of Nov/Dec ‎SSCE results barely 38 days after the test.

“The early and timely release of the 2017 Nov/Dec SSCE result is in line with the council new work ethos that borders on efficient service delivery,” he said.

Uwakwe said that this was possible as a result of deployment of improved logistics.

He urged candidates to access their results on NECO Website – www.mynecoexams.com, using their examination registration numbers and the council approved result checker.‎

Ogun was the best in performing state for the 2017 SSCE Nov/Dec examination.

The south western state had a percentage of 91.42 per cent of candidates with five credits and above; followed by Akwa Ibom with 87.97 per cent and Oyo with a percentage of 86.90 per cent.

Plateau‎ topped the list of states with the highest examination malpractice with 943 cases, representing 21.31 per cent, followed by Oyo with 884 cases, representing 19.97 per cent. Adamawa is third with 464 cases of examination malpractice, representing 10.48 per cent.