Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Examination Council (NECO), yesterday, announced a minor change of date for the commencement of November/December Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The Council had earlier announced that the exam would begin on November 15, but later shifted the date of commencement to November 19.

Acting Registrar of NECO, Abubakar Gana, in a statement released in Abuja, did not give reason for the sudden shift in date.

He, however, apologised to candidates for the inconveniences and encouraged them to get acquainted with the new examination time table, so they don’t miss out.