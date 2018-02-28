NECA berates Lagos govt over land use law

Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultation Association (NECA), has expressed its displeasure at the recently passed Land Use Charge Law of Lagos State, 2018. This is even as it vowed to resist the contentious Law which repealed the Land Use Charge law 2001.

The Lagos State Government had extended the period for the payment of all annual Land Use Charge Demand Notices for 2018 to Saturday, April 14, 2018. The extension it stated was to enable property owners and affected occupiers take the option of enjoying the discounts available for the prompt and early payment of Land Use Charge invoices.

Speaking in Lagos, the Director General of NECA, Mr. Olusegun Oshinowo, while commending the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, for his good works and making Lagos a model for good governance, however, averred that “sensitivity and humanness, which is part of good governance, was missing in the recent amendment of the Land Use Charge law in the state.”