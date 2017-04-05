The Sun News
Beloxxi Biscuit
Latest
5th April 2017 - Oyo: Ajimobi nominates nephew, Akala’s son as LG caretaker chairmen
5th April 2017 - Reps beg FG to release N15bn amnesty programme budget
5th April 2017 - Wike to revive nursing school 
5th April 2017 - Okowa bags 2016 Mandela Medal award
5th April 2017 - Murder of herdsman: Police beef up security in Delta community
5th April 2017 - Akwa Ibom senatorial crisis: I’ll testify in court –Akpabio
5th April 2017 - Ebonyi battles Lassa fever
5th April 2017 - Triplets: Enugu couple cries out to Ugwuanyi for help
5th April 2017 - Anambra community celebrates late monarch’s last Ofala after 21 years
5th April 2017 - Old Aguata conspiracy:
Home / Cover / National / Ndume: Protesters ground National Assembly

Ndume: Protesters ground National Assembly

— 5th April 2017

From Fred Itua, Abuja

Thousands of constituents of Borno South Senatorial District, stormed the National Assembly, in Abuja, to protest the suspension of their representative in the Senate, Ali Mohammed Ndume.

Similarly, hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), from the same senatorial district, also occupied the Unity Fountain Square, in Abuja, in protest against Ndume’s suspension. They vowed to stay put until their senator is recalled to the chamber.

The protesters converged on National Assembly’s gate as early as 9:00am and blocked the major access route, leading to the complex. 

Lawmakers and other other legislative aides, including National Assembly staff gained entry into the complex through the office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF).

Last Wednesday, Senate suspended Ndume based on recommendations by its committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, chaired by Samuel Anyanwu.

Ndume was suspended for allegedly failing to defend allegations he made against Senate President, Bukola Saraki over importation of a multi-million naira bullet-proof Ranger Rover Sports Utility Vehicle without payment of required Customs duty and Senator Dino Melaye, over alleged first degree certificate forgery.

The upper legislative chamber suspended Ndume because he acted on allegations, based on rumours.

Senate also accused him of not investigating his claims before raising them on the floor.

But, protesters from Southern Borno, who carried placards with different inscriptions, condemned Ndume’s suspension and declared that as far as they were concerned, their senator did not commit any offence to warrant such an action.

The protesters screamed “give us our Ndume! Ndume we need in NASS! Saraki is a curse to democracy!”

Addressing newsmen at the main entrance of the National Assembly, National Chairman of Southern Borno People, Musa Ali, declared that “the people of the Senatorial District would not allow” their Senator to be out of the Senate for six months, which according to him, would be too unbearable for his constituents who have been benefiting and surviving from Ndume’s responsive representation over the years.

“Where do the senators want IDPs, who have been surviving through Ndume’s magnanimity to run to? What about these hundreds of constituents benefitting from the senator? Where do they want them to run to?

“Boko Haram insurgents pursued most of these people you are seeing away from their various homes in Southern Borno. They have since been getting the needed assistance and support from their senator, Ali Ndume; only for the Senate to now pursue their helper from his place of help (Senate).  

“This, to us, is unacceptable and must be revisited by the Senate. This action, in our view, is not only without basis in law, but, quite contrary to the clear intent of the 1999 Constitution (as amended); in that it seeks to deny the people of Borno South Senatorial District of representation and a voice in the upper chamber of the Parliament, at a critical period when the National Assembly is considering the 2017 Appropriation Bill.”

Distinguished Senate President, we are of the view that you are quite aware of several judicial pronouncements by courts of competent jurisdiction on issues of communal representation vis a vis the purported powers of Legislative House (especially the National Assembly) to suspend its members.

“We are also of the view that as in other similar cases, the suspension of distinguished Mohammed Ali Ndume would not stand the test of Judicial scrutiny, based solely on the conflict of such purported suspension with our constitutionally enshrined right to representation.”

Meanwhile, Borno citizens from the IDPs camp in Wassa, Abuja who joined in the protest, vowed not to return to the camp if Ndume was not recalled by the Senate.

According to their spokesperson, Kyellu Suleiman, a native of Pulka from Gwoza Local Government, the Borno-born IDPs will remain at the Unity Fountain Square where they joined other protesters in marching to the National Assembly if the suspension slammed on Ndume is not lifted.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Piles? Hemorrhoids? Stop the Suffering With this Strange but Powerful Herb

How corper made over N800,000 from this PROFITABLE business.CLICK HERE

How I went from 0 to N450,000 in 30 days. CLICK HERE

Finally! You can now earn without investing money. Invest time

How to Overcome the "Body Chemical" that is Making You Bald

Perfect Discovery that helped thousands of people reverse Diabetes. Find Out!

Have body fat? melt them using this strange but powerful herb

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Isim U. Udoh 5th April 2017 at 7:43 am
    Reply

    This is bias protest. When Jibrin was suspended, where were the people of his constituency? Why did Falana not quoted law to bring him back, he is a corrupt lawyer, because he has been bribed by Ndume, he talks. What did he say in case of Jibrin? Foolish people who claim they are lawyers, God’s judgement will fall on you people.
    When Ali Ndume accused Saraki and Dino falsely, did he know the level of his accusation on those personalities? Did he know the pound of weight the two lose because of his false accusation?
    If those two were removed from the senate, wouldn’t their people get starved?
    First warn Ndume to stop putting bad names on his colleagues and work with them amicably (when recalled). But meanwhile, I strongly support his suspension.
    “You do me I do you” is in work here!! Bravo Saraki and Dino.
    He who laughs last, laughs longest.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oyo: Ajimobi nominates nephew, Akala’s son as LG caretaker chairmen

— 5th April 2017

• Wife preaches love, unity From Oluseye Ojo and Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Speaker of Oyo House of Assembly, Michael Adeyemo, announced names of Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s nominees for caretaker committee chairmanship of local government areas and the newly-created local council development areas (LCDAs) of the state, at yesterday’s plenary. Adeyemo’s reading of the nominees’ names…

Share

  • Reps beg FG to release N15bn amnesty programme budget

    — 5th April 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja  the House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to release N15 billion budgetary allocation for the funding of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).  The House’s call was sequel to the adoption of a motion seeking immediate intervention in the non-release of funds for the presidential amnesty…

    Share

  • Wike to revive nursing school 

    — 5th April 2017

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his administration will rehabilitate the state’s School of Public Health Nursing. This was as the governor berated management of the institution for its inability to maintain the school’s infrastructure.  Speaking during inspection of the school, yesterday, Wike said comprehensive rehabilitation of the school may require shutting it down for a while.  The governor was accompanied on…

    Share

  • Okowa bags 2016 Mandela Medal award

    — 5th April 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has bagged the prestigious Order of the Pride of Africa and the 2016 Mandela Medal for Long Walk to Freedom Awards by the International Human Right Commission (IHRC). This was in recognition of the governor’s commitment towards ensuring that the rights of the people are protected,…

    Share

  • Murder of herdsman: Police beef up security in Delta community

    — 5th April 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba DELTA State Police Command has intensified investigation into alleged murder of a herdsman in Ossissa community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state. Youths of the community and Fulani herdsmen were said to have engaged in a gun duel, at the weekend, which forced villagers to scamper for safety. Public…

    Share

Archive

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu