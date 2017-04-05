Ndume: Protesters ground National Assembly

From Fred Itua, Abuja

Thousands of constituents of Borno South Senatorial District, stormed the National Assembly, in Abuja, to protest the suspension of their representative in the Senate, Ali Mohammed Ndume.

Similarly, hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), from the same senatorial district, also occupied the Unity Fountain Square, in Abuja, in protest against Ndume’s suspension. They vowed to stay put until their senator is recalled to the chamber.

The protesters converged on National Assembly’s gate as early as 9:00am and blocked the major access route, leading to the complex.

Lawmakers and other other legislative aides, including National Assembly staff gained entry into the complex through the office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF).

Last Wednesday, Senate suspended Ndume based on recommendations by its committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, chaired by Samuel Anyanwu.

Ndume was suspended for allegedly failing to defend allegations he made against Senate President, Bukola Saraki over importation of a multi-million naira bullet-proof Ranger Rover Sports Utility Vehicle without payment of required Customs duty and Senator Dino Melaye, over alleged first degree certificate forgery.

The upper legislative chamber suspended Ndume because he acted on allegations, based on rumours.

Senate also accused him of not investigating his claims before raising them on the floor.

But, protesters from Southern Borno, who carried placards with different inscriptions, condemned Ndume’s suspension and declared that as far as they were concerned, their senator did not commit any offence to warrant such an action.

The protesters screamed “give us our Ndume! Ndume we need in NASS! Saraki is a curse to democracy!”

Addressing newsmen at the main entrance of the National Assembly, National Chairman of Southern Borno People, Musa Ali, declared that “the people of the Senatorial District would not allow” their Senator to be out of the Senate for six months, which according to him, would be too unbearable for his constituents who have been benefiting and surviving from Ndume’s responsive representation over the years.

“Where do the senators want IDPs, who have been surviving through Ndume’s magnanimity to run to? What about these hundreds of constituents benefitting from the senator? Where do they want them to run to?

“Boko Haram insurgents pursued most of these people you are seeing away from their various homes in Southern Borno. They have since been getting the needed assistance and support from their senator, Ali Ndume; only for the Senate to now pursue their helper from his place of help (Senate).

“This, to us, is unacceptable and must be revisited by the Senate. This action, in our view, is not only without basis in law, but, quite contrary to the clear intent of the 1999 Constitution (as amended); in that it seeks to deny the people of Borno South Senatorial District of representation and a voice in the upper chamber of the Parliament, at a critical period when the National Assembly is considering the 2017 Appropriation Bill.”

Distinguished Senate President, we are of the view that you are quite aware of several judicial pronouncements by courts of competent jurisdiction on issues of communal representation vis a vis the purported powers of Legislative House (especially the National Assembly) to suspend its members.

“We are also of the view that as in other similar cases, the suspension of distinguished Mohammed Ali Ndume would not stand the test of Judicial scrutiny, based solely on the conflict of such purported suspension with our constitutionally enshrined right to representation.”

Meanwhile, Borno citizens from the IDPs camp in Wassa, Abuja who joined in the protest, vowed not to return to the camp if Ndume was not recalled by the Senate.

According to their spokesperson, Kyellu Suleiman, a native of Pulka from Gwoza Local Government, the Borno-born IDPs will remain at the Unity Fountain Square where they joined other protesters in marching to the National Assembly if the suspension slammed on Ndume is not lifted.