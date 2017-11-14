The Sun News
Latest
14th November 2017 - Ndume faces fresh hurdles
14th November 2017 - IATA seeks implementation of global aviation security plan
14th November 2017 - Delta Police arrest 5 suspected kidnappers of 4 Britons
14th November 2017 - FG, Katsina to transform Rugu Forest
14th November 2017 - ‘Get acquainted with brochure before applying’ – JAMB to applicants
14th November 2017 - NIMG staff demands probe of director
14th November 2017 - Again, journalists barred from covering Maina’s probe
14th November 2017 - Senate probes alleged diversion of N20trn stamp duties
14th November 2017 - Anti-open grazing law: Police confirm two persons killed in Benue
14th November 2017 - Buhari visit: Ebonyi PDP Chair, Nwebonyi barred from entering exco chambers
Home / National / Ndume faces fresh hurdles

Ndume faces fresh hurdles

— 14th November 2017

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

A former Leader of the Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume, who is billed to resume sitting at the Upper Chamber, on Wednesday, may face a fresh hurdle, if the Senate succeeds in securing a Stay of Execution from an Abuja Federal High Court, to set aside a judgment, which nullified his suspension by the upper chamber.

Findings by Daily Sun revealed that Mr. Mike Ozekhome, counsel to the Senate, has filed a motion already, while an appeal has equally been filed before Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal to challenge the judgment of the lower court.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, last Friday, nullified the suspension of Ndume and described it as unconstitutional. The court also ruled that Sen. Ndume be paid his salaries and other entitlements withheld within the period under review.

The Senate has, however, revealed that Sen. Ndume could resume on Wednesday, November 15, having served out his suspension of 90 legislative days.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided, had announced after a brief closed door session that lawmakers resolved to give nod to the resumption of the Borno State-born lawmaker.

Ekweremadu had said: “The Senate at a closed door session, resolved that Senator Ali Ndume should resume on Wednesday, 15th of November, 2017, having served out his suspension of 90 legislative days. This is without prejudice to the ongoing court process.”

Ndume, in mid 2015, was appointed as Senate Leader, despite strong objections from the leadership of his party, the APC.

He was sacked in December, 2016 and Ahmad Lawan, who was abnitio, anointed by APC to be the Senate President, was announced as Ndume’s replacement.

Ndume was suspended on the 27th of March this year, following the adoption of a report of the Senate committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, which investigated him.

The Senate has however appealed the judgment of the Federal High Court. Counsel to the Senate, Mr. Mike Ozekhome, who appealed the judgment on behalf of the Senate, said The Red Chamber’s argument was supported by various and current decisions of the apex court.

“The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which has the strong conviction that the decision of the trial court will be overturned by the Court of Appeal, has accordingly instructed the law firm of Mike Ozekhome’s Chambers, to file an appeal against the judgment immediately.

The notice of appeal is ready and would be filed unfailingly by Monday (yesterday) morning. An application for a stay of execution of the orders of the court will also be filed same time,” Ozekhome had said in a statement released on Sunday.

Ndume, had while fielding questions from newsmen last weekend, said he did not err in drawing the attention of the Senate to media reports. Instead, he said his move helped in resolving the issue.

He said: “I just called the attention of the Senate to what is going on in the media about Senator Dino Melaye and then the issue of the importation of a Range Rover and then I just drew the attention. In fact, the decision to investigate that case was not mine. Mine was to bring the attention. I would have been overruled.

“So for them to come behind to say you should have done the investigation is wrong. Investigate what? I just called the attention of the Senate to the fact that this is what was going on and everybody knew. So I was even expecting that the Senate would commend me because that point of order that I raised put the two cases to rest, otherwise it would have still been in the public domain.

“Like I said, you know you cannot reverse what has happened. Honestly, I leave everything with God. You see there is God oh. People would pay for what they do to me. Some of them have started seeing it already.”

 

Post Views: 27
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ndume faces fresh hurdles

— 14th November 2017

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja A former Leader of the Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume, who is billed to resume sitting at the Upper Chamber, on Wednesday, may face a fresh hurdle, if the Senate succeeds in securing a Stay of Execution from an Abuja Federal High Court, to set aside a judgment, which nullified his suspension…

  • IATA seeks implementation of global aviation security plan

    — 14th November 2017

    The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday called for the implementation of the Global Aviation Security Plan (GASep), developed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation. The Director-General of ICAO, Mr Alexandre de Juniac, made the call at the IATA Aviation Security World Conference in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. A copy of…

  • Delta Police arrest 5 suspected kidnappers of 4 Britons

    — 14th November 2017

    The Police in Delta have arrested five suspects who allegedly kidnapped four British nationals in Burutu Local Government Area in October. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Zanna Ibrahim, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Asaba. Ibrahim said the suspects’ gang was led by a notorious criminal, Karowei Gbakumor, presently on the run. He said…

  • FG, Katsina to transform Rugu Forest

    — 14th November 2017

    From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Katsina State Government, in collaboration with the Federal Government, has taken steps to provide social amenities including roads, schools and clinics at the notorious Rugu Forest. The forest which may be described as an equivalent of the Sambisa forest in Borno State stretches across six local government areas of Katsina…

  • ‘Get acquainted with brochure before applying’ – JAMB to applicants

    — 14th November 2017

    The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday called on intending applicants to ensure they get acquainted with the 2018 brochure before applying for the examinations. The Head of Information of JAMB, Mr Fabian Benjamin reiterated the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. According to Benjamin, the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share