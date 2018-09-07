Ndume expresses concern over escalation of attacks in North east— 7th September 2018
A member of the Senate, Alhaji Ali Ndume, has expressed concern over escalation of Boko Haram attacks on Nigerian troops and locals in the North east.
Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, expressed his feelings while talking to journalists on the situation on Friday.
He said that Boko Haram had launched several attacks which led to mass casualties of troops in the last two month in Borno and Yobe.
“Honestly, I am worried on the sudden resurgence of Boko Haram in the North east.
“Some weeks ago, it was alleged that 48 soldiers were killed. On Tuesday there was another attack in Wala Pulka in Gwoza where it was alleged that many passengers were abducted.
“There was attack sometime ago in Jilli where many soldiers were killed, another came in Zari. There was another one in Njimtilo and Bama axis.
“I learnt also that there was an attack on commuters along Maiduguri to Ngala. All this attacks occurred in two months.
“So, honestly, I am really worried and I am sure the security agencies are equally worried. I appreciate that changes were made as a result of the last attacks, but that is not enough.
“Agree that the insurgency has been defeated, but there are black spots which security agencies address.
“These are some of the black spots that are known which the military must identify and make the area clean instead of waiting on trenches and wait for what will happen,” he said.
According to him, the insurgents are now taking the war to military formations.
“I think there should be some changes so that Boko Haram dont even think of coming to attack any troop.
“That means the military formations must always be on alert. I am not a military man, but when ever somebody always come to your house without any fear, that means you are relapsed or sleeping,” Ndume said.
He said that he would visit the military chiefs and discuss further on the areas of their challenges to nib the scourge in the bud.
There’s nothing call Boko Haram in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics- they’re Revolutionary Militant Group of North East Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives which its members are the new military, police etc. of North East Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives. It is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, burn down their palaces etc. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!
The enemy said the meaning of Boko Haram is “western education is forbidden”. In other words, “productive educated is forbidden”. By so doing, if there is anything call Boko Haram in this natives territory, it is fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order behind Almajiri practice, underage marriage practice etc. with which the enemy prevented “productive educated, productivity, perspectives etc”. which is behind this territory natives ruined existence and poverty etc. The enemy’s end has come with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!