On November 4, 2016, a new Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari and headed by former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, was inaugurated with Mr. Nsima Ekere as the Commission’s Managing Director (MD).

What has been the effort of the Ndoma-Egba-led board towards the fulfillment of the mandate of the interventionist agency? How has the board pursued the achievement of “the mission of facilitating the rapid, even and sustainable development of the Niger Delta into a region that is economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerative and politically peaceful.”?

Taking a look at the activities of the NDDC since Ndoma-Egba was appointed as Chairman, it is safe to say that the Board has lived up to expectation in the performance of its functions as spelt out in the agency’s enabling Act. In the last two years, the Board under the headship of the ex-Senate Leader, has come up with various initiatives and innovations, that have markedly changed the gloomy narrative and negative perception about NDDC.

The story of NDDC has been that of monumental failure, right from when it was set up in year 2000, by the administration of erstwhile President Olusegun Obasanjo, and given the mandate to oversee and fast-track the overall development of the oil-rich Niger Delta. The interventionist body, apparently, became more of a mere contract awarding agency, with countless number of abandoned projects littering every nook and cranny of the Niger Delta region.

However, the coming on board of Ndoma- Egba brought life to the hitherto inert and slumbering NDDC. One of the significant steps taken by the Ndoma-Egba-led board, to tackle the problem of project abandonment, was its decision to set aside 70% of the commission’s annual budget for the completion of existing projects, while leaving only 30% for new ones. This measure has guaranteed the completion of many viable seemingly neglected projects of the interventionist agency. Projects are now being prioritized and contractors properly monitored to ensure that they don’t abandon their jobs.