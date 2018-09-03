– The Sun News
NDLEA raids clubs, hotels for drugs in Oyo

— 3rd September 2018

NAN

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, on Monday commenced the raiding of hotels and clubs in Ibadan.

The agency said that the action was to check drug trafficking and the use and sales of abusive substances.

The state Commandant, Mrs Omolade Faboyede, said this through the agency’s Public Relations Officer {PRO} Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi, in Ibadan.

The agency’s chief in a statement said that the first in the ongoing raids took place at 8.30 p.m. on Sunday at a beer parlour in Sango area of Ibadan.

“The raid resulted in the interception of some abusive substances including 30 kegs of “Skrushy’’ drink and 20 bottles of the same drink.

“Others were ladies’ bag containing cannabis sativa, bottles of codeine syrup, and 10×1ml Pemadex Dexamethasane injection, 11 shisha pipes and its pots.

“It is worthy to note that “Skrushy” is a cocktail drink that contains mixture of different hard drugs including cannabis sativa, codeine, tramadol and watermelon to give it flavour,” she said.

According to her, the combination or mixture depends on how sophisticated the area is.

Faboyede said that NDLEA officials would still visit more joints and hotels where the illicit transaction was taking place.

She noted that the agency’s recent investigations revealed that ladies and young adults were more prominent in the sales and usage of “skrushy” drink.

Faboyede cautioned drinking joints popularly known as pubs and hotels against the sales of these illicit and abusive substances.

She said that such drugs including “skrushy” could result in temporary psychosis.

The officer urged the media organisations in the state to supply the agency with useful information on drug peddlers.

She said that through that the agency and the public would be able to rid the society of drug addiction and its attendant crimes.

