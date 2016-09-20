The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
20th September 2016 - NDLEA: Prosecuting drug cases big challenge –NDLEA
20th September 2016 - The New Headache
20th September 2016 - Why career counseling is important for youths – Ibilola Amao
20th September 2016 - Commissioning landmark projects
20th September 2016 - Setting a good example:
20th September 2016 - Crusading for Intellectual Freedom
20th September 2016 - Obiora Udechukwu: Honouring genius, moral integrity
20th September 2016 - A president with no recollection of history and no memory
20th September 2016 - Rio Paralympic Games: We’re proud of Team Nigeria’s performance –Buhari
20th September 2016 - Ladipo joins call for reward to athletes
Home / Columns / NDLEA: Prosecuting drug cases big challenge –NDLEA
Inside the MDAs

NDLEA: Prosecuting drug cases big challenge –NDLEA

— 20th September 2016

From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has outlined the challenges it faces in prosecuting drug offenders, including the enormity of time and funds spent in procuring forensic experts to testify in court.
The agency said that prosecution of drug cases was expensive, adding that its personnel pass through undue pressure from the public, which has general attitude of sympathy for drug suspects and accused persons.
State Commandant of NDLEA for Enugu, Mr. Anthony Ohanyere, who disclosed this in his book entitled, “Terrorism and Illicit Drugs in Nigeria: My Perspective,” said that the prosecutor and sometimes the agency also come under the accused persons’ threats, intimidations and blackmails when big barons are involved.
The commandant explained that drug cases face congestions in court because they can only be tried in federal high courts, noting the great challenge in securing regular attendance of witnesses, many of who are transferred to distant places while the cases are pending.
Ohanyere also bemoaned what he described as improper exercise of discretion by the judges, such as giving of low sentences and options of fine where the law did not provide for leniency.
The NDLEA 2014 annual report indicated that the agency, in a period of nine years (2005-2014), convicted 15, 447 drug traffickers, while 133 cases where either lost or struck out. This represents over 99 per cent success rate.

ndlea-chairman

CPC: CPC gives Samsung 7-day ultimatum

From WALTER UKAEGBU, Abuja

Following reports of explosion of dozens of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 during charging, the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Samsung Electronics West Africa Limited to provide information on the full status of its compliance with the recall of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 by Samsung.
CPC’s ultimatum, which came on the heels of recent global recall of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 by the manufacturers following its defective battery, also demanded Samsung Electronics West Africa Limited to furnish it with other measures the company may have taken to safeguard interest of Nigerian consumers.
The Council, in a letter to the company dated September 14, 2016, signed by its Director General, Mrs. Dupe Atoki, said: “The attention of the Council has been drawn to media reports indicating that the lithium-ion batteries for Samsung Galaxy Note 7 are prone to catching fire.
“The said faulty batteries have reportedly caused the phone to explode in 35 separate incidents, sometimes bursting into flames, damaging property and leaking dangerous chemicals. Some Nigerian consumers may already have purchased the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 for personal or other uses.
“You are, therefore, directed to, within seven days of the receipt of this letter, furnish the Council with information on the full status of your compliance with the global directive of Samsung to recall the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 forthwith, including other measures you may have taken to safeguard the safety and interest of Nigerian consumers in this respect.”
Atoki said Nigerian consumers, who may have purchased the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 should, as an interim measure, stop using the phone.
According to her, “while awaiting the response of Samsung Electronics West Africa Limited, in order to determine the number of affected consumers in Nigeria, there is an urgent need to avert whatever dangers that may be associated with the use of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 in Nigeria.»

dg-consumer-council

ENVIRONMENT: Minister commends UNIDO on ozone depleting substances

From  WALTER UKAEGBU, Abuja

The Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, has commended the work, commitment and efforts of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) towards implementing the Montreal Protocol programmes and projects aimed at  phasing-out of ozone depleting substances (ODS) in Nigeria.
Speaking during the stakeholders workshop in Lagos, the minister said the distribution of 75 low pressure foaming machines to major operators in the RAMS by UNIDO had gone a long way in helping Nigeria achieve 35 per cent phase-out of hydrorochloroflorocarbons consumption.
According to the minister, who was represented by the Director of Human Resources in the Ministry of Environment, Mrs. Lauren Braide, “the government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Environment, acknowledges with thanks the good work, efforts and partnership of UNIDO in the implementation of the Montreal Protocol programmes and projects, which aims to phase-out the production and consumption of ozone depleting substances (ODS) in Nigeria and also across the world.
“Ozone layer depletion is a global environmental problem, and Nigeria is committed to phasing-out ODS, in line with the Montreal Protocol, which the country is signatory to. UNIDO’s distribution of 75 low pressure foaming machines to the refrigeration and air-conditioning manufacturers in 13 states will have gone a long way in helping Nigeria in its quest towards achieving a complete phase-out of hydrorochlorofluorocarbons by 2040.”

amina-mohammed

NYSC: NYSC picks October 6 as passing-out date

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has picked October 6, 2016 as the passing-out/winding-up of the 2015 Batch ‘B’ corps members’ programme.
In a press release signed by the management, the NYSC, which also fixed the passing-out of 2015 Batch ‘B’ Stream II for November 4, 2016, warned the public that the document scanned in its official letterhead did not emanate from the management, describing it as fake.
According to the statement, “the attention of the NYSC management has been drawn to a fake document with the heading Re: 2015 Batch ‘B’ winding up/passing-out approval,circulated online and purported to be from the NYSC national directorate headquarters in respect of the passing-out of the 2015 Batch ‘B’ Corps members.
“The document, dated September 16, 2016 and made with scanned official letterhead and other portions of an earlier circular of the scheme, dismisses the dates set for the passing-out of the 2015 Batch ‘B’ corps members as contained in that genuine circular in a bid to cause confusion.
“Management wishes to inform the 2015 Batch ‘B’ corps members and the rest of the public that the official passing-out dates are as follows: 2015 Batch ‘B’ Stream I: October 6, 2016, 2015 Batch ‘B’ Stream II: November 4, 2016
“Details of the winding-up/passing-out activities lined up in respect of the two streams have been communicated to all NYSC state secretariats for implementation. Furthermore, serving and prospective corps members and the general public are hereby advised to note that any information from the NYSC national directorate headquarters meant for transmission online can only be so transmitted by the Scheme.”

nysc-boss

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

dogara

All eyes on House of Reps as lawmakers resume work

— 20th September 2016

By Kemi Yesufu, Abuja All eyes are on the House of Representatives as the National Assembly resumes today from its eight-week annual vacation. No thanks to budget padding scandal which dominated discussion among Nigerians almost on daily basis for the past two months, many will be looking to see how this brouhaha will pan out….

  • prince-eze-madumere-2

    My relationship with Okorocha – Madumere, Imo deputy gov

    — 20th September 2016

    By Zika Bobby Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere said God, his father and his boss, Governor Rochas Okorocha have tremendously affected his life in positive ways, making him a better leader, father and servant. Madumere in this interview said the vision of the present administration in Imo has immensely transformed the state. As…

  • Oshiomhole

    Edo Guber Watch: Oshiomhole dares Wike, Okowa

    — 20th September 2016

    …Says Edo’ll resist PDP Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State has dared his counterparts in Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to interfere in the forthcoming election in the state and face the consequences. Speaking to correspondents after his visit to the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, he said…

  • Ibe-Kachikwu

    Drop in oil production bad for Nigeria’s economy –Kachikwu

    — 20th September 2016

    …Lists strategies for economic recovery Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, has identified seven key implementation strategies to boost the petroleum industry and enhence export of refined products by 2019. Kachikwu, who spoke at the Presidential Quarterly Business Forum between the Private Sector and the Economic Management Team (EMT) in Abuja on Monday,…

  • Kemi Ade

    Recession: FG moves to lower interest rate

    — 20th September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe and Chinwendu Obienyi with agency report Amidst growing contraction in its economy due to recession, the Federal Government said it is looking in the direction of lowering interest rates to enable it borrow locally to boost the economy without increasing debt-servicing costs. The government also plans to inject funds through assets sales,…

  • FUEL

    Dumping: Blame African governments for dirty fuel – Importers

    — 20th September 2016

    By Emma Emeozor and Adewale Sanyaolu with agency reports Swiss commodity traders- Vitol and Trafigura, accused of deliberately blending toxic fuel and dumping same in Nigeria and other West African countries yesterday said African governments are to blame for low standards and failure to invest in refineries and newer vehicles to lower exhaust emissions that…

  • 260814f1-man-logo(1)

    Nigeria to lose $1.3trn with EPA –MAN

    — 20th September 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has warned that  Nigeria will incur a revenue loss estimated at about US$1.3 trillion, if it signs the European Union Partnership Agreement (EPA). The Association in expressing strong opposition to ECOWAS-EU EPA, said that the agreement will stifle existing manufacturing industries and make them uncompetitive because cheaper finished…

  • abraham-nwankwo-dmo

    How Eurobond sale can rejig economy

    — 20th September 2016

    Story by Omodele Adigun As part of efforts to fund this year’s budget deficit, the Federal Government is to float $1 billion Eurobonds to boost large injection of capital into the economy. According to the Director General of Debt Management Office (DMO), Dr. Abraham Nwankwo, “all borrowings would be used for capital projects.” This is…

  • cbn-logo_500

    CBN urges e-payment service providers to offset banks’ exposure to glitches

    — 20th September 2016

    The Central bank of Nigeria(CBN) has frowned at the growing exposure of banks on the platform of the payments solution service providers(PSSPs) due to operational failures. The apex bank, in a circular signed by its Director of Banking and Payments System Department, Mr. Dipo Fatokun, to all the PSSPs, switches and banks, directed that irrecoverable…

  • patience-jonathan

    Patience Jonathan dares EFCC

    — 20th September 2016

    Release my money or face consequences Ex-First Lady seeks N5bn damages, apology as anti-graft agency says case in court Story by Adetutu Folasade-Koyi Former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Ibifaka Jonathan, has threatened to drag the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the African  Commission on Human and Peoples Rights in The Gambia if her…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351