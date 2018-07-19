NDLEA commander reassures on fight against drug trafficking, abuse

NAN

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has restated its commitment to the fight against drug trafficking and abuse in Rivers.

The state Commander of NDLEA, Rachel Shelleng, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

Shelleng said that the command had been proactive in delivering on its mandate of tracking down and prosecuting persons involved in illegal drug.

She recalled that the command recently intercepted 7.5kg of cocaine at the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Port Harcourt.

Shelleng said that the feat became possible because of the agency’s drive toward a more intelligence-based approach in delivering on its mandate.

She said that the intelligence-based approach had equipped the agency to muster enough information for networking and profiling mechanism to combat smuggling of illicit drugs.

Shelleng also urged the Federal Government to endeavour to maintain NDLEA’s presence at the various entry and exit points to ensure an efficient anti-drug trafficking crusade.

“This includes sea and airports; these are areas where the agency’s searchlight must be effectively beamed to ensure efficiency,’’ she said.

Shelleng said that the agency’s foot soldiers in the state were on alert for intelligence to enable them to track down illicit drug traffickers.

“We are also urging members of the public to be of assistance in availing the agency of reliable information at all times.

“Illegal drug deals and substance abuse are two issues that require the efforts of all of us to tackle; we must rise to this call,’’ she said.