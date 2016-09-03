NDLEA arrests female pilgrim to Saudi Arabia for drugs

In Binuyo’s statement, she agreed to smuggle the drugs for a fee. “I am a trader in Lagos, married with three children. I wanted to expand my cosmetic business but I have no money. My sponsor offered to foot my expenses to Saudi on pilgrimage. I was excited until I was asked to take drugs along. I wanted to decline but considering the offer of a million naira, I accepted. I swallowed the drugs in Lagos and boarded a flight to Abuja and from there, jet out to Medina, but I was caught in the process”, she cofessed.

The other suspect was found to have inserted seven wraps of cocaine weighing 355 grammes inside his anus at MMIA, Lagos. He was apprehended during outward screening of passengers on an Ethiopian Airline flight to Hong Kong, China through Addis Ababa. NDLEA Commander at the airport, Ahmadu Garba, said, that the suspect who hails from Imo State holds a dual citizenship of Nigeria and Mali. “An arrest has been made of a suspect travelling to Hong Kong, China. He hails from Imo State, but was travelling with a Malian international passport. The name on his passport is, Diara Sauduo, while his Nigerian name is Okpalanem Henry. The case is under investigation”, the commander stated. The suspect who expelled seven wraps of cocaine on his way to China, where drug trafficking is punishable by death did not show any form of remorse.