3rd September 2016 - Man sets in-laws ablaze as wife dumps marriage
3rd September 2016 - Enemies after Buhari – Ex-Rep, Rigachikun
3rd September 2016 - Pastor accused of rape, abortion says, 'I'll marry all the girls'
3rd September 2016 - Guber poll: Tension in Ondo
3rd September 2016 - Gunmen abduct 14 oil workers in Rivers
3rd September 2016 - NDLEA arrests female pilgrim to Saudi Arabia for drugs
3rd September 2016 - Police arrest Lagos most wanted kidnapper, armourer
2nd September 2016 - Mother Teresa to be declared "Saint" on Sunday by Pope Francis
2nd September 2016 - Facebook founder meets with Buhari in Aso Rock
2nd September 2016 - Export: FG seeks zero reject of agric produce, others
PAGE01, LAG 2ND

NDLEA arrests female pilgrim to Saudi Arabia for drugs

— 3rd September 2016

BY CHRISTOPHER OJI

A 55-year-old female pilgrim to Medina, Saudi Arabia has tested positive to narcotics.

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, arrested and placed her under observation. The suspect, Mrs. Binuyo Basira Iyabo, has so far excreted 76 pellets of substances found to be cocaine.In another development, NDLEA officials at the Murtalla Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, intercepted a 37- year-old father of three children for inserting seven wraps of cocaine weighing 355 grammes inside his anus. Both suspects were to travel to Saudi Arabia and China, where drug trafficking is punishable by death.

NDLEA Commander at the Abuja Airport, Hamisu Lawan, said the female suspect is still under observation until she expels all the ingested pellets of drugs. “Mrs. Binuyo was arrested during the outward screening of passengers on an Emirate flight to Medina through Dubai. She has so far excreted 76 pellets of drugs that tested positive for cocaine.

“ Meanwhile, she is still under observation until the drugs are completely expelled”, Hamisu stated.

In Binuyo’s statement, she agreed to smuggle the drugs for a fee. “I am a trader in Lagos, married with three children. I wanted to expand my cosmetic business but I have no money. My sponsor offered to foot my expenses to Saudi on pilgrimage. I was excited until I was asked to take drugs along. I wanted to decline but considering the offer of a million naira, I accepted. I swallowed the drugs in Lagos and boarded a flight to Abuja and from there, jet out to Medina, but I was caught in the process”, she cofessed.

The other suspect was found to have inserted seven wraps of cocaine weighing 355 grammes inside his anus at MMIA, Lagos. He was apprehended during outward screening of passengers on an Ethiopian Airline flight to Hong Kong, China through Addis Ababa.

NDLEA Commander at the airport, Ahmadu Garba, said, that the suspect who hails from Imo State holds a dual citizenship of Nigeria and Mali.

“An arrest has been made of a suspect travelling to Hong Kong, China. He hails from Imo State, but was travelling with a Malian international passport. The name on his passport is, Diara Sauduo, while his Nigerian name is Okpalanem Henry. The case is under investigation”, the commander stated.

The suspect who expelled seven wraps of cocaine on his way to China, where drug trafficking is punishable by death did not show any form of remorse.

Man sets in-laws ablaze as wife dumps marriage

— 3rd September 2016

FROM FEMI FOLARANMI, YENAGOA TRAGEDY struck in Isampou community, Ekeremor local government area of Bayelsa State when a 37-year- old man set his in-laws’ residence ablaze over marital issues between him and his wife. The couple lived together in Bomadi community in Delta State before trouble started. According to investigations, the man simply identified as…

  • Riga

    Enemies after Buhari – Ex-Rep, Rigachikun

    — 3rd September 2016

    *Says they’re not happy because President’s policies have stopped their illicit sources of sustenance Hon Ibrahim Bello Rigachikun is a Kaduna-born politician and lawyer. He represented Igabi Federal Constituency of Kaduna State from 2011 to 2015 on the platform of defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the 7th assembly. He is currently the National…

  • highest-rape-crime-in-ethiopia

    Pastor accused of rape, abortion says, ‘I’ll marry all the girls’

    — 3rd September 2016

    BY LAWRENCE ENYOGHASU THE General Overseer of Tongue of Fire Restoration, Chukwuma Nwkocha, who was accused of abduction, defilement and illegal termination of pregnancies for about 13 teenagers has defended himself. The 34-year-old indigene of Imo State said he was only aware he slept with one of the girls, Kingdom, adding that he promised to…

  • ondoo

    Guber poll: Tension in Ondo

    — 3rd September 2016

    ■ Gunmen kill LG boss, as APC holds primary election today FROM BAMIGBOLA GBOLAGUNTE, AKURE THERE is palpable tension in Akure, Ondo State capital, following the assassination of the Chairman, Caretaker Management Committee of Okitipupa Local Government area of the state, Mr Niyi Pirisola barely 24 hours to the governorship primary of the All Progressives…

  • Gunmen

    Gunmen abduct 14 oil workers in Rivers

    — 3rd September 2016

    FROM: TONY JOHN, PORT HARCOURT ARMED men have abducted 14 staff members of Nestoil Plc in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State. The incident occurred yesterday afternoon, along Omoku /Elele road, when the oil workers were returning from work to their base in Port Harcourt. Saturday Sun gathered that the company bus conveying…

  • Police hang

    Police arrest Lagos most wanted kidnapper, armourer

    — 3rd September 2016

    BY CHRISTOPHER OJI THE Lagos State Police Command has arrested the most wanted kidnapper and militant leader, Peretun Governor. Governor, a pastor had been declared wanted by the Police for the alleged abduction of Oba Goriala Useni, the Oniba of Ibaland, killing of a policeman and pipeline vandalism. Also in company with Governor is alleged…

  • mother-teresa-was-she-a-saint

    Mother Teresa to be declared “Saint” on Sunday by Pope Francis

    — 2nd September 2016

    Mother Teresa of Calcutta will be made a Catholic saint on Sunday by Pope Francis. She was one of the most influential women in the Church’s 2,000-year history, known for her works of charity amongst the poor in the slums of Kolkata, an Indian city. She was born Agnese Gonxha Bojaxhiu of Albanian parents in…

  • buhar-zuckerberg2

    Facebook founder meets with Buhari in Aso Rock

    — 2nd September 2016

    President Muhammadu Buhari has received the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. They held a closed door meeting inside the President’s office. According to a post on Facebook by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President was presented with Facebook drone prototype by the chief executive officer of the social media platform….

  • Odigie-Oyegun

    Ondo guber: APC’s unending battle for candidate

    — 2nd September 2016

    From:  Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Barring a fresh change of date, power brokers in the All Progressives Congress (APC) shall on Saturday, engage one another in a primary election for the soul of Ondo, the Sunshine state. On that day, delegates of the APC which is the main opposition party in the state are expected to…

