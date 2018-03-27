The Sun News
Home / National / NDLEA arrests AAU graduate with 762 Kg of Cannabis

NDLEA arrests AAU graduate with 762 Kg of Cannabis

— 27th March 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Operatives of the Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a graduate of Geophysics from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, with 82 bags of dried weeds that tested positive to be Cannabis Sativa, weighing 762 kgs.

The illegal drug was discovered inside the ceiling of his house at Ohiomah Street, Iyeu Otuo in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, making it the second seizure of drugs by the Edo NDLEA hidden inside ceiling within one week.

The suspect, in his statement, said  he bought the drugs for sale in order to get enough money to sponsor his Masters degree programme.

Edo State NDLEA Commander, Mr. Buba Wakawa, who gave the name of the suspect as Iredia Austine, described his action as criminal.

“The suspect was arrested at his residence in Otuo based on intelligence report. During a search operation, officers discovered 82 bags of cannabis Sativa concealed inside the ceiling of his house with a total weight of 762 kgs. This is a criminal act that is punishable by the NDLEA Act. It is unjustifiable to engage in the criminal act under any pretext”, Wakawa said.

During interrogation, Iredia reportedly claimed ownership of the drugs, stating that this is the largest quantity of drugs he has purchased in a single transaction.

He was quoted as saying, “I studied Geophysics at Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma and completed my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in January 2018. I started selling Cannabis in 2011 when I gained admission into the University. This is because I have no one to help me financially.

“After my graduation, I stopped selling Cannabis but the temptation arose when I purchased form for my Masters degree programme at the University of Port Harcourt. It was circumstances that made me to be selling it and this is the largest quantity of cannabis I have bought at a time. Please, I need help because there is nobody I can turn to in life for assistance”, he pleaded.

A preliminary investigation uncovered that the suspect bought the drugs during the harvest season and stored them in his  ceiling for sale during peak season.

It was gathered that investigation activities have been concluded for the suspect to be arraigned in court soon.

