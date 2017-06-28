The Sun News
28th June 2017 - NDLEA arrests 280 drug suspects in Cross River
28th June 2017 - Edo Assembly confirms Obaseki’s list of commissioners
28th June 2017 - Court slams N200, 000 bail on 2 men over alleged theft of N15,000 phone
28th June 2017 - Adesina our proud export – Amosun
28th June 2017 - FEC okays NHIS for NYSC members
28th June 2017 - Court dismisses bench warrant application against Enugu lawmaker
28th June 2017 - Buhari’s been on life-support since June 6, Fayose alleges
28th June 2017 - Absence of prosecution’s counsel stalls trial of El-Zakzaky’s CSO, 2 others
28th June 2017 - Quit order: Ignore Arewa youth…they only want relevance, says Dangote
28th June 2017 - 301 households affected by recent flood in Kano – NEMA
NDLEA arrests 280 drug suspects in Cross River

NDLEA arrests 280 drug suspects in Cross River

— 28th June 2017

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Cross River arrested 280 suspected drug peddlers in the past one year.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mrs Anthonia Edeh, made the disclosure in Calabar on Wednesday at a news conference to commemorate the 2017 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking.
International Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking is celebrated yearly on June 26.

Edeh said that the command also seized 613,709kg of cannabis sativa, 75.9g of cocaine, 92.3g of heroin, 349.8g of tramadol, 100kg of ephedrine and 76.05kg of methamphetamine.

“The command secured 31 convictions at the Federal High Court, Calabar, in respect of suspects of drug-related offences.

“We also uncovered and destroyed three hectares of cannabis sativa at Balep Forest in Ikom Local Government Area,’’ she said.

Edeh said that the command counselled 194 persons comprising 80 males and 14 females across the 18 local government areas of the state, as part of its efforts to reduce drug-related offences.

The commander described drug abuse as a huge threat to humanity, which put much pressure on healthcare delivery system.

According to her, the theme of this year’s celebration – “Listen First” – implies that listening to children and the youth is vital for their healthy and safe growth.

Edeh attributed most crimes and anti-social behaviours to drug abuse.

She advised parents to educate their children on the dangers of drug abuse.
The International Day Against Drugs Abuse and Trafficking is aimed at creating awareness on the need for concerted action and cooperation to achieve a drug-free world. (NAN)

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
