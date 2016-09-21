The Sun News
21st September 2016 - Food basket: You can feed Africa, CBN tells Anambra govt
21st September 2016 - Ndigbo converge on Anambra to celebrate National New Yam Festival
21st September 2016 - Former labour leader, Nwosu, joins APGA, plans road-show for Obiano in Lagos
21st September 2016 - Jubilation in Ogidi as community gets new traditional ruler after 19 years
21st September 2016 - Anambra 2017: Why Anambra North deserves second term – Ohaemesi, ANUF chairman
21st September 2016 - Nigeria will be one of most attractive places for investments – Buhari
21st September 2016 - Edo: Army to deploy drones to monitor state elections
21st September 2016 - Group petitions UN to secure Kanu’s release
21st September 2016 - Assets sale controversy divides Senate
21st September 2016 - End of Fourth Republic
Ndigbo converge on Anambra to celebrate National New Yam Festival
yam

Ndigbo converge on Anambra to celebrate National New Yam Festival

21st September 2016

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The National Yam House, Igboukwu, Aguata Local Government Area in Anambra State came alive in an electrifying manner recently. It was the day set aside for the 2016 National New Yam Festival, Iri ji Ndigbo by the people.
It had rained heavily on that day, but not even the inclement weather condition could deter the over 30 traditional rulers, Igbo leaders, and government functionaries, representatives of Federal Ministry of Culture and Tourism, among other dignitaries that attended the event.
Held under the auspices of Mbido Igbo Association and the Inter-Agency Committee on Culture and Tourism Development of the South East zone, the organisers who have been consistent in promoting Igbo culture insisted that instead of different communities in Igbo land marking their New Yam festivals separately, it would be ideal for the entire Igbo race to come together to mark it in a grand style on one day.
Among the array of traditional rulers that attended the event included, HRH Eze Dr. Albanus O. Ozuruoha, Ezechinyereugo I of Uwaorie Agwa, Imo State; HRH Eze Ikenna Ozuomee, Oyieze IV Orsu Obodo, Imo State; HRH Eze Sir Abraham Odika, Obidigbo I, Mgbere Imo State; HRH Eze Sylvester Onuegbu, Udomba I, Mbano Agwa, Imo State; HRH Eze Blaise Uba, Oluoha II, Mgbala Agwa, Imo State; HRH Eze Franklin Okafor, Ejiamatu I, Osemotor; HRH Eze Emmanuel Obierofu, Okwuruoha I, Ndionyemaobi, Imo State; HRH Eze Herbert Chima Azubuike, Ezeohanyere I, Uba Agwa, Imo State; HRH Igwe  Dr. Barr. Martin Nwafor Ezeh,  Idu II, Igboukwu, Anambra State; and  HRH Igwe Raphael N. Offo, Ide II, Omogho, Anambra State.
Other royal fathers included, HRH Igwe Bob Vincent Orji, Ezeugoato II Ezinifite, Anambra State; HRH Igwe Alfred Nnopuechi Onwuneme, Alupuoaku I, Ikenga Anambra State; HRH Igwe Thomas Ogbonnaya Ogbambiaka, Owerrezukala, Anambra State; HRH Igwe Martin C. Okechukwu, Awgbu, Anambra State; HRH Igwe F.N Onyimadu, Ukpor, Anambra State; HRH Eze Collins Chibueze Okoli, Eze Igbo Suleja, Niger State; HRH Eze Sir Godwin Omenaka, Eze Igbo Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State; HRH Eze Geroge Nwajagu, Eze Igbo, Niger State; HRH Igwe Christian Nwajagu, Akpugoeze, Enugu State; HRH Eze Madu Nwoha, Okpoke, Amaokpoke, Abia State; and HRH Igwe Moses Okafor Ngele, Agu III, Ishiagu, Ebonyi State, among others.
In the usual tradition of Mbido Igbo Association, the Igbo New Yam festival has both cultural and spiritual dimensions.
Therefore, before the commencement of the ceremony, the organizers consulted the spiritual diviner to ascertain whether the creator has approved the consumption of yams this year.
But instead of seeking the native chief priest in the African traditional religious setting, it was the Catholic Bishop of Awka, Most Rev.Paulinus Ezeokafor that was consulted.
With a live goat, two gallons of palm wine, nine pieces of kolanut and eight tubers of yam, they enquired from the bishop whether God has approved a bountiful harvest this year.
Representative of the bishop at the event, Monsignor Nwazojie after receiving the items, made supplications to heaven and announced to the cheering crowd that his sender, the bishop had already gotten a positive answer from God before delegating him and the crowd clapped in happiness even as he gave the opening prayers.
The tuber used in commemorating the new yam festival at the event was also harvested at the farm within the Yam House which was planted at the same spot during the Iba Ubi flagging off the planting season earlier this year.
In his welcome address, the Executive Secretary, Inter Agency Committee on Culture and Tourism Development of the South East zone, Mazi Okafouzu Ugochukwu, said that the unity of any group of people is guaranteed by their culture which is a product of their religious belief.
According to Okafouzu, culture and religion are inseparable because they complement each other while any attempt to separate the duo means disaster for the other.
He noted that no one can validly deny the Igbo of Nigeria their Iri Ji cultural celebrations within Christianity as their religion.
He asserted that since Christianity has become an Igbo man’s religion, it can no longer be separated from the Igbo man’s culture without doing an eternal damage to the Igbo man’s cultural belief.
Okafouzu expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for elevating the Iri Ji Ndigbo festival to an international status, as well as contributing much to it in terms of packaging to reach international benchmark expected of a race festival.
He said that the Iri Ji Ndigbo National New Yam Festival has started playing its role as a cultural and tourism hub in the wheel of culture and tourism development of the entire South-East zone of the country.
He called on all state governments in the South-East zone to leverage on this platform for their states culture and tourism potentials development and as a catalyst in the much needed improvement in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)
While thanking the Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano  for his interest in culture and support for the event, Okafouzu disclosed that the Igbo race has decided to honour  the governor with a title which describes him as one of the great men the Igbo race has produced.
He appealed to the government to give the festival a befitting outlook by actualising its promise of tarring the road that leads to the Yam House up to Ekwulumili highway during the dry season, energizing the Yam House with a transformer and support to rehabilitate their secretariat and office at Nkwo Igboukwu market, which he pointed out was set ablaze by the enemies of the state government and over N4 million worth of property destroyed.
Also the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Mbido Igbo Association and Traditional Ruler of Igboukwu community, Igwe Dr. Martin Ezeh, shortly before inviting other traditional rulers to cut the yam, described New Yam festivals as occasions to appreciate the God of creation who has made it possible for the year’s harvest to be bountiful and kept the people alive to enjoy it.
He noted that the rain which watered the ground at the event was a sign that God has granted the wishes of Ndigbo for the year.
Igwe Eze recalled that when he was crowned and given the certificate of office 13 years ago by the government, he promised to do whatever it takes to rekindle the spirit of entrepreneurship, think home philosophy and science and technology which the Igbo was known for centuries across the world.
The Chairman on the occasion, Chief Okwudli Ezenwankwo, in a remark called for the unity of the Igbo race.
He said that when the Igbo people speak with one voice they can achieve more both in their bargaining power at the national level and in all other issues concerning Ndigbo.
Ezenwankwo who is the Chairman of the South East Amalgamated Traders Association and the acting President, National Traders Union, also praised Governor Obiano for his support to the Mbido Igbo Association, assuring him that his second tenure election would be a walkover.
He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig his economic team, noting that the economy of the country was going down seriously and has affected adversely the traders who are mainly Igbo.
The Eze Igbo of Benin Republic, HRH Chukwuebuka Okonkwo who received his staff of office from the array of traditional rulers at the event promised to do any sacrifice within his capacity to ensure that the Igbo culture is promoted and supported.
He said he just returned from an Igbo Cultural Carnival held in Canada where he also stressed the need for Ndigbo not to compromise with their culture.
Former Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government, Lady Ann Chukwuneke, who was honoured with the title of Ezenwanyi Gburugburu of Igbo land, thanked the royal fathers for the honour bestowed on her.
She said that she never knew that most of her empowerment programmes for widows were being noticed coupled with the impact she made when she was the council chairman of Onitsha South.
The Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Dr.Sally Mbanefo, who was represented by Mrs Fibi Ikilama, promised that they would continue to support the event, disclosing that Igboukwu festivals always feature in their annual calendars.
On behalf of the DG, she gave a donation of 100 plastic chairs to the organizers, noting that despite paucity of funds they would give stronger support next year.
The Anambra State Commissioner, Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Stella Onuorah, in a goodwill message called on Ndigbo to use the opportunity to engage in deep self-reflection on “who we are” and “what we can do to preserve our rich cultural heritage and identity”.

Latest

World Leaders Gather In New York For Annual United Nations General Assembly

Nigeria will be one of most attractive places for investments – Buhari

— 21st September 2016

(By Ismaila Chafe – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in New York assured potential investors that Nigeria would soon be one of the most attractive places to invest for profitable businesses. Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said President Buhari gave this assurance while addressing a gathering of political and…

  • 3lrxye5

    Edo: Army to deploy drones to monitor state elections

    — 21st September 2016

    (By Tony Osauzo – BENIN) Ahead of the Edo State gubernatorial election, the Nigerian Army announced yesterday in Benin City that it would deploy drones to monitor activities of hoodlums during the conduct of the election on September 28. ‎According to the Commander of 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army Brigadier-General Raji Benbela,‎ who spoke to journalists…

  • A supporter of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu holds a photograph of Kanu, who is expected to appear at a magistrate court, during a rally in Abuja

    Group petitions UN to secure Kanu’s release

    — 21st September 2016

    (By Aloysius Attah – ONITSHA) A civil society group the  International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety) has kick-started an international appeal aimed at securing freedom for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, who has been incarcerated since 14th, October 2015. The group in an open letter signed…

  • senate-president-sarakinews

    Assets sale controversy divides Senate

    — 21st September 2016

    (By Fred Itua – ABUJA) Some Senators are vehemently opposing suggestions by some Nigerians calling for the sale of the nation’s assets as a means of surviving the current economic recession. The Senators, who spoke on the floor of the Red Chamber during the debate on the state of the economy, said it would be very wrong…

  • president-muhammadu-buhari-on-arrival-at-abuja

    End of Fourth Republic

    — 21st September 2016

    (By Brady Chijioke Nwosu) Nigeria is always going in circles. Its history is always repeating itself. This happens because its leaders, and the led, refuse to learn from their own history. Perhaps, that’s reason History, as a subject, was removed from school curriculum. If we were good students of History, we would be jittery over…

  • ncaa-logo

    Nigeria bars use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone on board aircraft.

    — 21st September 2016

    By Louis Ibah The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has banned the use or even the charging of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones on any airborne aircraft in Nigeria. It will be recalled that Samsung has recalled over 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 devices it manufactured recently citing several reported cases of overheating and…

  • egwu

    PDP crisis: Sheriff not to blame -Sam Egwu

    — 21st September 2016

    …Says governors wronged him From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki Senator Sam Egwu is representing Ebonyi North zone and was the first civilian governor of Ebonyi State. He governed the state between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The former Minister for Education was recently in his elements and spoke in…

  • bello

    How Kogi election was won and lost

    — 21st September 2016

    By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos and Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Yesterday, the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Yahaya Bello’s November 21, 2015 gubernatorial election in Kogi State. The judgment has put to rest the conundrum and controversies that had trailed the election. Besides resolving the peculiar legal tussle that the election generated, the Supreme Court ruling has filled…

  • Adams-Oshiomhole

    Edo people can never go back to PDP –Oshiomhole

    — 21st September 2016

    By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye The governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole was in the State House, Abuja to meet with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, ahead of the September 28th re-scheduled election in the state. The governor who refused to state why he was in the Presidential Villa ‎spoke on the level…

  • kemi-adeosun

    CBN, minister disagree on rate cut

    — 21st September 2016

    …OPS, stakeholders kick as MPC retains MPR at 14% By Uche Usim, Abuja, Isaac Anumihe and Bimbola Oyesola The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tuesday, moved to assert its autonomy from the Federal Government when it rejected calls by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, and other stakeholders to reduce its benchmark rate at the…

