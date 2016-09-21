Ndigbo converge on Anambra to celebrate National New Yam Festival

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The National Yam House, Igboukwu, Aguata Local Government Area in Anambra State came alive in an electrifying manner recently. It was the day set aside for the 2016 National New Yam Festival, Iri ji Ndigbo by the people.

It had rained heavily on that day, but not even the inclement weather condition could deter the over 30 traditional rulers, Igbo leaders, and government functionaries, representatives of Federal Ministry of Culture and Tourism, among other dignitaries that attended the event.

Held under the auspices of Mbido Igbo Association and the Inter-Agency Committee on Culture and Tourism Development of the South East zone, the organisers who have been consistent in promoting Igbo culture insisted that instead of different communities in Igbo land marking their New Yam festivals separately, it would be ideal for the entire Igbo race to come together to mark it in a grand style on one day.

Among the array of traditional rulers that attended the event included, HRH Eze Dr. Albanus O. Ozuruoha, Ezechinyereugo I of Uwaorie Agwa, Imo State; HRH Eze Ikenna Ozuomee, Oyieze IV Orsu Obodo, Imo State; HRH Eze Sir Abraham Odika, Obidigbo I, Mgbere Imo State; HRH Eze Sylvester Onuegbu, Udomba I, Mbano Agwa, Imo State; HRH Eze Blaise Uba, Oluoha II, Mgbala Agwa, Imo State; HRH Eze Franklin Okafor, Ejiamatu I, Osemotor; HRH Eze Emmanuel Obierofu, Okwuruoha I, Ndionyemaobi, Imo State; HRH Eze Herbert Chima Azubuike, Ezeohanyere I, Uba Agwa, Imo State; HRH Igwe Dr. Barr. Martin Nwafor Ezeh, Idu II, Igboukwu, Anambra State; and HRH Igwe Raphael N. Offo, Ide II, Omogho, Anambra State.

Other royal fathers included, HRH Igwe Bob Vincent Orji, Ezeugoato II Ezinifite, Anambra State; HRH Igwe Alfred Nnopuechi Onwuneme, Alupuoaku I, Ikenga Anambra State; HRH Igwe Thomas Ogbonnaya Ogbambiaka, Owerrezukala, Anambra State; HRH Igwe Martin C. Okechukwu, Awgbu, Anambra State; HRH Igwe F.N Onyimadu, Ukpor, Anambra State; HRH Eze Collins Chibueze Okoli, Eze Igbo Suleja, Niger State; HRH Eze Sir Godwin Omenaka, Eze Igbo Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State; HRH Eze Geroge Nwajagu, Eze Igbo, Niger State; HRH Igwe Christian Nwajagu, Akpugoeze, Enugu State; HRH Eze Madu Nwoha, Okpoke, Amaokpoke, Abia State; and HRH Igwe Moses Okafor Ngele, Agu III, Ishiagu, Ebonyi State, among others.

In the usual tradition of Mbido Igbo Association, the Igbo New Yam festival has both cultural and spiritual dimensions.

Therefore, before the commencement of the ceremony, the organizers consulted the spiritual diviner to ascertain whether the creator has approved the consumption of yams this year.

But instead of seeking the native chief priest in the African traditional religious setting, it was the Catholic Bishop of Awka, Most Rev.Paulinus Ezeokafor that was consulted.

With a live goat, two gallons of palm wine, nine pieces of kolanut and eight tubers of yam, they enquired from the bishop whether God has approved a bountiful harvest this year.

Representative of the bishop at the event, Monsignor Nwazojie after receiving the items, made supplications to heaven and announced to the cheering crowd that his sender, the bishop had already gotten a positive answer from God before delegating him and the crowd clapped in happiness even as he gave the opening prayers.

The tuber used in commemorating the new yam festival at the event was also harvested at the farm within the Yam House which was planted at the same spot during the Iba Ubi flagging off the planting season earlier this year.

In his welcome address, the Executive Secretary, Inter Agency Committee on Culture and Tourism Development of the South East zone, Mazi Okafouzu Ugochukwu, said that the unity of any group of people is guaranteed by their culture which is a product of their religious belief.

According to Okafouzu, culture and religion are inseparable because they complement each other while any attempt to separate the duo means disaster for the other.

He noted that no one can validly deny the Igbo of Nigeria their Iri Ji cultural celebrations within Christianity as their religion.

He asserted that since Christianity has become an Igbo man’s religion, it can no longer be separated from the Igbo man’s culture without doing an eternal damage to the Igbo man’s cultural belief.

Okafouzu expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for elevating the Iri Ji Ndigbo festival to an international status, as well as contributing much to it in terms of packaging to reach international benchmark expected of a race festival.

He said that the Iri Ji Ndigbo National New Yam Festival has started playing its role as a cultural and tourism hub in the wheel of culture and tourism development of the entire South-East zone of the country.

He called on all state governments in the South-East zone to leverage on this platform for their states culture and tourism potentials development and as a catalyst in the much needed improvement in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)

While thanking the Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano for his interest in culture and support for the event, Okafouzu disclosed that the Igbo race has decided to honour the governor with a title which describes him as one of the great men the Igbo race has produced.

He appealed to the government to give the festival a befitting outlook by actualising its promise of tarring the road that leads to the Yam House up to Ekwulumili highway during the dry season, energizing the Yam House with a transformer and support to rehabilitate their secretariat and office at Nkwo Igboukwu market, which he pointed out was set ablaze by the enemies of the state government and over N4 million worth of property destroyed.

Also the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Mbido Igbo Association and Traditional Ruler of Igboukwu community, Igwe Dr. Martin Ezeh, shortly before inviting other traditional rulers to cut the yam, described New Yam festivals as occasions to appreciate the God of creation who has made it possible for the year’s harvest to be bountiful and kept the people alive to enjoy it.

He noted that the rain which watered the ground at the event was a sign that God has granted the wishes of Ndigbo for the year.

Igwe Eze recalled that when he was crowned and given the certificate of office 13 years ago by the government, he promised to do whatever it takes to rekindle the spirit of entrepreneurship, think home philosophy and science and technology which the Igbo was known for centuries across the world.

The Chairman on the occasion, Chief Okwudli Ezenwankwo, in a remark called for the unity of the Igbo race.

He said that when the Igbo people speak with one voice they can achieve more both in their bargaining power at the national level and in all other issues concerning Ndigbo.

Ezenwankwo who is the Chairman of the South East Amalgamated Traders Association and the acting President, National Traders Union, also praised Governor Obiano for his support to the Mbido Igbo Association, assuring him that his second tenure election would be a walkover.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig his economic team, noting that the economy of the country was going down seriously and has affected adversely the traders who are mainly Igbo.

The Eze Igbo of Benin Republic, HRH Chukwuebuka Okonkwo who received his staff of office from the array of traditional rulers at the event promised to do any sacrifice within his capacity to ensure that the Igbo culture is promoted and supported.

He said he just returned from an Igbo Cultural Carnival held in Canada where he also stressed the need for Ndigbo not to compromise with their culture.

Former Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government, Lady Ann Chukwuneke, who was honoured with the title of Ezenwanyi Gburugburu of Igbo land, thanked the royal fathers for the honour bestowed on her.

She said that she never knew that most of her empowerment programmes for widows were being noticed coupled with the impact she made when she was the council chairman of Onitsha South.

The Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Dr.Sally Mbanefo, who was represented by Mrs Fibi Ikilama, promised that they would continue to support the event, disclosing that Igboukwu festivals always feature in their annual calendars.

On behalf of the DG, she gave a donation of 100 plastic chairs to the organizers, noting that despite paucity of funds they would give stronger support next year.

The Anambra State Commissioner, Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Stella Onuorah, in a goodwill message called on Ndigbo to use the opportunity to engage in deep self-reflection on “who we are” and “what we can do to preserve our rich cultural heritage and identity”.