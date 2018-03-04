Ndidi pips Mahrez to Leicester City Man Of The Match Award

Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi scooped Leicester City’s Man of the Match award following their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League this evening.

Leicester City experts BBC Leicester named the number 25 the most outstanding player on the pitch ahead of Algeria star Riyad Mahrez, who popped up with a late leveler to cancel out Joshua King’s early effort.

Leicester Mercury are on the same page as the BBC as the Nigerian was awarded the highest marks in their playing ratings, seven along with Mahrez.

‘’The pick of the midfield three, always willing to put his foot in,’’ Rob Tanner wrote.

According to stats from whoscored.com, Ndidi showed his aerial abilities against the Cherries, finishing the game with nine aerial duels won, a joint-highest along with Bournemouth’s Steve Cook.

The 21-year-old made four tackles to take his tally to 120 for the season, made four interceptions and three clearances.

The former Racing Genk central midfielder has started every match played by the Foxes in the Premier League this term, 29 in total.