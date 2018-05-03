Ndidi out for six weeks

Wilfred Ndidi will be on the sidelines for the next six weeks, Leicester City has confirmed Nigeria’s worst fears before manager Gernot Rohr announces a 35-man provisional roster for the 2018 World Cup.

The central midfielder subbed out in the 51st minute of the Foxes 5-0 loss to Crystal Palace on April 28 due to a hamstring injury and scans conducted at Selhurst Park revealed the full extent of his injury.

Rohr and the Nigeria Football Federation have a big decision to make, whether to name Ndidi on the 23-man for the World Cup with the hope that he would be fit before Nigeria’s first game against Croatia on June 16.

“Ndidi will be ready for the World Cup. The result of the scan is out, they will put him on a programme to get him back to fitness,” a top source told allnigeriasoccer.com.

“He will initially be out of action for four weeks and will need two weeks extra to be fully fit.”