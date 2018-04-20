Ndidi named in alternate Premier League Team Of The Year

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has been named in Squawka’s Alternate Premier League Team of the Year.

On Wednesday, the Professional Footballers’ Association announced its Premier League Team of the Year for the 2017-2018 campaign, with no player representing a club outside the top six making the roster.

But there are no shortages of quality players outside the top six teams, so Squawka decided to publish a list excluding Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal players.

In a 4-4-1-1 formation, Ndidi was selected in central midfield along with Watford ace, Abdoulaye Doucoure.

“The midfielder’s performances in the Premier League have earned him the opportunity to represent Nigeria this season,” Danny Lavelle wrote on the Leicester City number 25.

Ndidi won more tackles this season than any other player in the Premier League.

Ndidi was expected to return to Leicester City’s starting line-up against Southampton at the King Power Stadium yesterday after serving a two-game ban for a red card he received at Brighton.