NDIDI

Ndidi: Lille win gives us confidence 

— 5th August 2018

Wilfred Ndidi has opined that the win over Lille has boosted their confidence ahead of their Premier League opener against Manchester United.

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho ended pre-season with four goals in three games after netting a brace against the Ligue 1 opponents.

”Honestly, it was very good because in the first minute of the game we tried to manage the game but it was very difficult,” Ndidi told Leicester City TV.

READ ALSO Torino wants Ola Aina

”These games will give us the confidence to go to the next one so we try to manage that kind of situation in the first minute and we’ll try to make it happen in the next game.

”So, the game as a whole was very, very challenging and it was a good game for us going into the next one.”

Leicester City were undefeated in their last two friendlies, against Valencia and Lille, ahead of Friday’s trip to Manchester United.

”That’s the idea of the pre-season games. Not just the confidence, match fitness and trying to play together.

”It was good because of the international players we didn’t get to play too much but the coach tried to manage the players, giving everyone minutes and I feel like we are getting there,” Ndidi concluded.

