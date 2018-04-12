Ndidi, Iheanacho get five award nominations in England

The duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have been nominated for five awards at Leicester City this season.

While Ndidi’s nomination came as no surprise, as he had arguably been Leicester’s best player this season, it will surprise not a few persons to see Iheanacho’s name on the list of nominees.

Iheanacho had been nominated for the Player of the Season, the Young Player of the Year and the Goal of the Season award.

The Super Eagles forward had scored six goals in 23 games in all competitions this season.

Ndidi also got two nominations (the Player of the Season, the Young Player of the Year).

The Super Eagles stars are up against Demarai Gray, Ben Chilwell, Fousseni Diabaté, Harvey Barnes, Hamza Choudhury and Josh Knight for the Young Player of the Year award.

Ndidi won the Young Player of the Year award last season.

The pair of Iheanacho and Ndidi were also nominated for the player of the season alongside 28 other players.