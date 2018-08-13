– The Sun News
Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi gets high rating in Leicester’s defeat

— 13th August 2018

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi started the new season in England on a personal high, despite his side slumping to a 2-1 loss away to Manchester United.

Just as it had been all through last term, when the former Racing Genk of Belgium youngster topped several individual statistics in the English Premier League, he continued on Friday from where he left off in the past campaign.

Though Wilfred Ndidi was on the losing side, he outshone many opposing players in United’s winning squad, as stats of the game at Old Trafford showed that the Super Eagles star was top in key aspects of the game.

This was in spite of Ndidi seeing his side go behind early, as United went ahead with a penalty by French midfielder, Paul Pogba in the third minute and Luke Shaw doubled the hosts’ advantage in the 83rd minute.

Second half substitute Jamie Vardy was on target in the second minute of stoppage time for The Foxes, to open his account for the new season, but Ndidi was the player with the most touches among all 28 that took to the pitch.

Ndidi recorded 100 touches, with overall figures showing that he even saw the ball more than United’s Luke Shaw (99) and Paul Pogba (91), who rated second and third respectively.

Ndidi also touched the ball 66 times more than his teammate and compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho, but the striker was praised by Leicester boss, Claude Puel for his forward play and improved performance in the first half.

In other aspects, Wilfred Ndidi won two aerial battles, had two shots at goal, one on target, made one key pass and had 82.8 per cent of passing accuracy over the course of ninety minutes

