Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has been declared the best performing public sector institution in Nigeria on compliance with Information Technology Clearance Regulation after a rigorous selection process in Nigeria.

The award was conferred on the Corporation by the Nigeria Technology Development Agency (NITDA), which is the promoter of IT regulation and development in Nigeria. It instituted the awards to encourage and stimulate growth within the nation’s ICT ecosystem.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the NDIC Umaru Ibrahim, received the award on behalf of the Corporation during the elaborate dinner and award night organized as the climax of the 2018 edition of the e-Nigeria Conference held at the International Conference Center, in Abuja, on the 6th of November, 2018.

Accepting the award, the NDIC boss assured the Management of NITDA that the Corporation will continue to enhance its IT systems to facilitate its service delivery and achieve its mandate of Deposit Guarantee, Bank Supervision, Failure Resolution and Bank Liquidation.

He added that the Corporation regards the honour as a spur to redouble its efforts towards the pursuit of excellence in all its operations, especially with the emergence of block-chain technology with its attendant challenges and opportunities.

Recall that in May, 2018, NDIC also received certification from the British Standard Institute (BSI) on Information Security Management (ISO/IEC 27001:2013, IT Service Management System (ISO/IEC 200001:2011) and the Business Continuity Management System ISO/22301: 2012) and in the process became the first public sector institution in Nigeria to receive all three certifications simultaneously.