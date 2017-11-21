The Sun News
Latest
21st November 2017 - N’Delta youths to protest marginalisation of Bayelsa
21st November 2017 - Navy promotes 78 senior officers
21st November 2017 - ‎Ekiti anti-cultism law: Students, youths stage solidarity rally for Fayose
21st November 2017 - The fall of Charlie Rose
21st November 2017 - Mugabe may be gone, but the looting remains – Foreign Policy
21st November 2017 - Ekwueme’s kinsmen stop work in his honour
21st November 2017 - US announces $45.5 million support for North-East stabilisation
21st November 2017 - BREAKING: Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe president
21st November 2017 - Most Nigerian govs back Buhari for second term – Okorocha
21st November 2017 - Media to take center stage in 2019 race, says Dokpesi
Home / National / N’Delta youths to protest marginalisation of Bayelsa

N’Delta youths to protest marginalisation of Bayelsa

— 21st November 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Pan Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum (PANDLEAF) has again expressed dissatisfaction with the Federal Government over its decision on the tenure of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) insisting that it is the turn of Bayelsa state to have the Managing Director.

PANDLEAF in a statement by Richard Akinaka, Ubokobong Umoh and Success Jack, President, secretary and Publicity Secretary respectively condemned moves by the office of the Secretary to the Federal Government to give legitimacy to the extension of tenure of the current board.

According to the group if the facts as deposed to, by Secretary to Government of Federation(SGF) has any modicum of credibility or truth , then the Managing Director(MD) position should ordinarily, have gone to Bayelsa State for a full four years term.

It noted the fact that the Dan Abia led management had served for two years and another board was required to complete the remaining life of that tenure was not in contention noting however that giving a total fresh four years tenure to the same States, is something totally alien to the NDDC enabling Act itself and a “vehement assault on our collective sensibility”

The statement read in part “We hereby call on the Presidency to rescind this injustice in the interest of peace and stability in our region. And on the alternative, appoint the highest ranking staff of the Commission from Bayelsa State as Managing Director. We hereby want to state categorically that, should the Federal Government not reverse this illegality within a fortnight, then we would stop at nothing to mobilize our people to continuously occupy the streets in protest, until the right thing is done.”

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

N’Delta youths to protest marginalisation of Bayelsa

— 21st November 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A Pan Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum (PANDLEAF) has again expressed dissatisfaction with the Federal Government over its decision on the tenure of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) insisting that it is the turn of Bayelsa state to have the Managing Director. PANDLEAF in a statement by Richard…

  • Navy promotes 78 senior officers

    — 21st November 2017

    The Nigerian Navy (NN) says its Board has approved the promotion of 78 senior officers. The Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Navy Capt. Suleman Dahun, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. According to Dahun, the breakdown shows 18 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, 40 Captains were promoted…

  • ‎Ekiti anti-cultism law: Students, youths stage solidarity rally for Fayose

    — 21st November 2017

    ….Commend governor for okaying death penalty for student cultists …As Fayose charges them to wage war against cultists, expose their activities on their campuses Excited students of tertiary institutions in Ekiti State and other youths, on Tueaday, shut down Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state, to rally support for Governor Ayodele Fayose for having the courage…

  • The fall of Charlie Rose

    — 21st November 2017

    Swallowed up in the baggy academic robes of Georgetown University, Charlie Rosestood before the school’s graduating class of 2015, shifting into the final moments of a commencement speech on lessons learned from one of the most celebrated careers in broadcast journalism. “Think ahead to the end of your life,” he told the graduates. “And think about what…

  • Mugabe may be gone, but the looting remains – Foreign Policy

    — 21st November 2017

    President Robert Mugabe kept Zimbabweans guessing right until the bitter end, but his 37-year reign is finally over. Africa’s oldest head of state was last week placed under house arrest by his own military chief, Gen. Constantine Chiwenga. A mass demonstration followed on Saturday, Nov. 18, with thousands of people filling the streets to demand…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share