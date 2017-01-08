The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / N’Delta Avengers threatens devastating attacks

N’Delta Avengers threatens devastating attacks

— 8th January 2017

…Warns oil, gas companies

From Ben Dunno,
Warri

The Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), yesterday, warned the International Oil Companies (IOCs), foreign nation partners, as well as locally owned oil and gas companies captured in the 2017 budget as contracting firms and allies to the federal government to re-evaluate their contracts in the region as this year would witness surprise devastating attacks.
Speaking against the backdrop of the Federal Government’s refusal to constitute a dialogue team after the November 1, 2016 meeting with Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) in Abuja, which led to the cease fire agreement by the various militant groups, the body vowed to resume hostilities that would be more devastating this year.
According to a statement signed by its spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Mudoch Agbinibo, the group regretted being forced to return to the trenches to continue with the attacks on the nation’s critical assets, as they can no longer tolerate the Federal Government’s insensitivity and total disregards to the development of the region and wellbeing of the people.
It read in part: “The High Command of the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), felicitates with all fighters and commands for job well done in 2016 and welcomes us all to the year 2017! We earnestly praise the people of the Niger Delta for your prayers and support to the liberation movement. We thank the local and international press community for telling our story.”
“As we get prepared for the challenges ahead in 2017, We make bold to tell the people of our Niger Delta, sane minds in Nigeria and the comity of nations that the remaining 11 months and couples of weeks in 2017 will be filled with surprises and a reconfiguration of the struggle for the liberation of our motherland.”
“Since the declaration of cessation of hostilities in the region by all fighters and affiliates, it has been evidently clear that the Nigerian state is not ready for any form of dialogue and negotiation with our people to addressing the issues sustaining the unending sufferings and deprivation of the people of the Niger Delta.”
“The world is aware that, after listening to calls from our Royal Fathers, Community Leaders, Stakeholders and members of the comity of nations especially the governments of the United States of America, Great Britain and the European Union, we halted all actions.”
It went further: “To our Niger Delta people, we feel your pains from these dashed hopes of a genuine talk once again. All fighters and commands are hereby placed on high readiness in your webs of operations to hit and knock the enemy.
“That is the way to discuss with a deaf, when he cannot understand your soft message. We are determined to hit him very hard and deadly that even his eyes will shed blood, his ear will be more deafened and his heart shall quake; when he sees, hear and feel the outcome of our next activities.”
“On this note, we are declaring “Operations Walls of Jericho and Hurricane Joshua” simultaneously to reclaim our motherland and dislodge all cleavages the Nigerian ruling oligarchy has foisted on the region that is sustaining the ongoing primitive accumulation by dispossession.”

Uche Atuma

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 8th January 2017 at 1:03 pm
    Reply

    So-called national properties as far as eastern region of Republic Of Biafra is concerned is dead, if it ever existed. They are properties of Republic Of Biafra. Republic Of Biafra is properties of the natives and tribes of eastern region of Republic Of Biafra. The multinational oil companies etc. in eastern region should have in mind they are not enemy of Republic Of Biafra but business partners. They will enjoy best business offers, business conditions, operation environment etc. under Republic Of Biafra. They will recover any temporary loss in this process of full operation of Republic Of Biafra now in existence.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 8th January 2017 at 1:41 pm
    Reply

    The army deny killings in eastern region of Republic Of Biafra: the question is how will they or has been defending so-called UNITY in the territory presently called Nigeria by force, without the consent of the natives and tribes? If not by cheap harassment killings. They should prepare not to deny anymore, because Buhari has told them to defend what he called ”indivisible” by force without the consent of the natives and tribes, because that is declaration of war, separation with war, as far as eastern region of Republic Of Biafra is concerned. International community have till January 20. 2017 for respect consent of Republic Of Biafra cordial separation.

