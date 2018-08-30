NDDC and Ndoma-Egba’s proactive leadership

When former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, a highly respected politician from Cross River State, was appointed the Chairman Governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) there was no doubt in the minds of many observers that he was going to stir up activities, to place the interventionist agency on the path of progress.

Indeed, President Muhammadu Buhari was widely commended for making the right decision in his appointment of Ndoma-Egba for the top job in the commission, which had derailed and lost focus as far as its mandate upon creation in year 2000 was concerned. The applause given to Buhari for appointing the seasoned lawyer cum politician, as NDDC board helmsman, was borne out of the thinking that only a tested and trusted leader, in the likes of Ndoma-Egba, could provide the kind of leadership needed to change the public’s negative perception of the commission.

At the inaugural meeting of the Ndoma-Egba led board, a 21-point agenda was set to reaffirm the agency’s commitment to making its systems and processes more transparent for the sustainable development of the oil-rich Niger Delta region. While reeling out the agenda, Ndoma-Egba had stated that it was imperative to create opportunities “for public participation to engender confidence in the activities of the commission by all stakeholders in the region.” He also said due to lack of funds, there was need for the prioritization of projects and programmes, maintaining that “deliberate efforts must be made to determine the number of projects that can be focused upon and quickly completed.”

Ndoma-Egba had equally declared that “Efforts must be made to implement an NDDC master plan. Ad hoc ‘short term’ solutions have proved unsustainable; We have to transparently and strategically engage critical stakeholders; the governors, the members of the state Houses of Assembly, the staff, traditional rulers, oil companies, youths (including the agitators), women, the disabled, environmental right activists etc. Efficient collaboration will make the commission an actual development agency instead of its present perception as a contract awarding commission.”

Since he assumed office as NDDC Chairman in November 2016, the ex-Senate Leader has maintained a positive, focused determination in pursuing the realization of the set agenda, in line with the commission’s mandate of ensuring an enhanced and all-round development of the Niger Delta zone. There is no gainsaying the fact that Ndoma-Egba’s proactive and pragmatic leadership has brought NDDC back to life and the narrative is changing for the good of the Niger Deltans.