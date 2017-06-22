NDDC executes 742 projects in Rivers

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said it has so far completed 742 infrastructural projects spread across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State.

The projects include regional roads, hospitals, bridges, electricity, shoreline protection, reclamation and school hostels.

Speaking at the NDDC state office in Port Harcourt, the representative of Rivers State on the board of the NDDC, Harry Dabibi, explained that the Commission has so far awarded 1,688 projects and is currently working on 536 projects, 140 of which are big ticket projects. He added that 742 have been completed and 134 of the projects have been commissioned, while 34 are ready for commissioning.

Dabibi charged NDDC contractors to fulfil their obligations to the commission by working expeditiously to deliver the various projects on schedule and in accordance with specified standards.

He warned: “Contractors that are not on site or fail to keep to specifications, will have themselves to blame because the NDDC will not hesitate to take appropriate measures to bring them to book.”

Dabibi spoke on some of the projects, which, he said, are progressing satisfactorily, especially those classified as big ticket projects. He commended the level of work at the 4.72km Kaa-Ataba Road and bridge project in Khana Local Government Area, stating that NDDC expected the contractor to put in more efforts to quicken the pace of work.

He noted that some of the problems that previously slowed down the pace of work on NDDC projects have been addressed, saying, “the process of payment has been streamlined and fine-tuned such that contractors are now paid as soon as they present their Interim Payment Certificates (IPC).”