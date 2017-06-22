The Sun News
Latest
22nd June 2017 - NDDC executes 742 projects in Rivers
22nd June 2017 - Subsidy: Oil marketers demand payment of N720bn debt owed by FG
22nd June 2017 - Igbo elders visit IVM, Nnewi, task kinsmen on industrial devt
22nd June 2017 - Banks seek probe of Etisalat fund
22nd June 2017 - Insurance: NAICOM blows hot over late submission of audited financial statements
22nd June 2017 - Sanctions: US regrets Russian decision to cancel talks
22nd June 2017 - 2019: Gov. Ugwuanyi and Enugu traders’ endorsement 
22nd June 2017 - FESTAC Passport Office undergoing reforms, says PCO, Amareze
22nd June 2017 - Igbo and their trapped trillions
22nd June 2017 - Heart attack remains Nigeria’s number one killer disease
Home / Business / NDDC executes 742 projects in Rivers

NDDC executes 742 projects in Rivers

— 22nd June 2017

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said it has so far completed 742 infrastructural projects spread across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State.
The projects include  regional roads, hospitals, bridges, electricity, shoreline protection, reclamation and school hostels.
Speaking at the NDDC state office in Port Harcourt, the representative of Rivers State on the board of the NDDC,  Harry Dabibi, explained that the Commission has so far awarded 1,688 projects and is currently working on 536 projects, 140 of which are big ticket projects. He added that 742 have been completed and 134 of the projects have been commissioned, while 34 are ready for commissioning.
Dabibi charged NDDC contractors to fulfil their obligations to the commission by working expeditiously to deliver the various projects on schedule and in accordance with specified standards.
He warned: “Contractors that are not on site or fail to keep to specifications, will have themselves to blame because the NDDC will not hesitate to take appropriate measures to bring them to book.”
Dabibi spoke on some of the projects, which, he said, are progressing satisfactorily, especially those classified as big ticket projects. He commended the level of work at the 4.72km Kaa-Ataba Road and bridge project in Khana Local Government Area,  stating that NDDC expected the contractor to put in more efforts to quicken the pace of work.
He noted that some of the problems that previously slowed down the pace of work on NDDC projects have been addressed, saying, “the process of payment has been streamlined and fine-tuned such that contractors are now paid as soon as they present their Interim Payment Certificates (IPC).”

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NDDC executes 742 projects in Rivers

— 22nd June 2017

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said it has so far completed 742 infrastructural projects spread across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State. The projects include  regional roads, hospitals, bridges, electricity, shoreline protection, reclamation and school hostels. Speaking at the NDDC state office in Port Harcourt, the representative of Rivers State on the…

Share

  • Subsidy: Oil marketers demand payment of N720bn debt owed by FG

    — 22nd June 2017

    The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), has appealed to the Federal Government to pay the fuel subsidy claims owed its members over the past couple of months. On Monday, some oil marketers had appealed to the government to pay their outstanding debts of two billion dollars (N720 billion) owed for the importation of…

    Share

  • Igbo elders visit IVM, Nnewi, task kinsmen on industrial devt

    — 22nd June 2017

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi A group of Igbo leaders under the auspices of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), yesterday, visited Innoson Vehicle Motor (IVM) manufacturing company in Nnewi, Anambra State, as part of its effort to know the real  stakeholders in the development of Igboland. Those in the delegation included President of the foundation, Prof. Uzodimma…

    Share

  • Banks seek probe of Etisalat fund

    — 22nd June 2017

    …Licence not transferable –NCC By Amechi Ogbonna and Olabisi Olaleye The consortium of 13 banks involved in Etisalat Nigeria’s $1.2 billion loan syndication on Wednesday called on the Federal Government to investigate the management of Etisalat, alleging the fund may have been looted. A management source close to the banks said in Lagos that the…

    Share

  • Insurance: NAICOM blows hot over late submission of audited financial statements

    — 22nd June 2017

    By Maduka Nweke  The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), has warned it would wield the big stick on insurance underwriters that fail or delay the statutory duty of timely rendition of the financial statements. NAICOM’s statute demands that insurance companies are to submit their audited financial statements by June 30th of every financial year. But with…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share