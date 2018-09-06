NDDC chairman, MD visit Aginighan, Nunieh families

Members of the Board and Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), led by the Chairman, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN), have paid a condolence visit to the families of its former acting managing director, Pastor Power Aginighan and late Senator Cyrus Nunieh.

The NDDC delegation, which included the Managing Director, Mr Nsima Ekere, Executive Director (Projects), Samuel Adjogbe, representative of River State on the NDDC board, Iboroma Harry, and other directors visted their homes in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Senator Ndoma-Egba urged Aginighan’s widow Deaconess Ames and other family members to grieve like Christians who have hope in resurrection, and noted that as mortals, “we are in no position to question God.”

“We have come to mourn with the family and share the pains of these difficult times,” he said and acknowledged Aginighan’s contributions to the achievements of the NDDC and the development of the Niger Delta.

Senator Ndoma-Egba noted that matters of life and death are the exclusive preserve of God.

“It is not an area the Almighty wants to share with man because He cannot shares His divinity with man. We trust in His will and we trust in his judgement.

A representative of the family, Dr Ayakeme Whisky, stated that Aginighan occupied many important positions in the NDDC, including serving as executive director, Finance and Administration, and as acting managing director.

The NDDC delegation also visited Senator Nunieh’s family. He died on Tuesday, August 14.

Ndoma-Egba observed that the late senator Nunieh had an amazing sense of responsibility, commitment, passion, competence and courage.

He remarked that Nunieh would be remembered for his contributions towards the Ogoni struggle for self-determination.

“It is our hope that the family members and others whose lives have been touched positively by him will continue to draw inspiration and be consoled by his life.”

Senator Nunieh’s daughter, Joi, eulogised her father, and stated that Nigerians would remain indebted to him for his contributions, over the years, to improving the cause of justice and the judicial process.