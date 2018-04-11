The Sun News
Home / National / NDDC calls for sustainable partnership in Niger Delta
SUSTAINABLE Ekere

NDDC calls for sustainable partnership in Niger Delta

— 11th April 2018

NAN

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has called on stakeholders to partner with the commission on its roadmap and framework for sustainable regional development in the region.

NDDC Managing Director, Nsima Ekere, made the call in a telephone chat with NAN, on Wednesday, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Ekere said that it had become necessary for the commission to partner with major stakeholders on development projects that would improve the living conditions of the people in the region.

According to him, the commission is looking forward to  the synergy that will be  unleashed  through teamwork, collaboration and sustainable partnership in  an atmosphere of peace and security.

“The NDDC board and management have spent the last one year conceptualising and strategising on a roadmap and framework for sustainable regional development.

“Now, we are stepping out of the room armed with ideas. And we are ready to run.

“We need the partnership and collaboration of all stakeholders to make these happen.

“As an intervention agency, our role is to resolve the developmental challenges of the region and support the development ambitions of the states by working together as partners.

“Because this is our home and our region, we have no other place to go,” he said.

He said it was imperative for the commission and stakeholders to come together to improve the living conditions of the people and build a region  capable of fulfilling the collective aspirations  that would open  a new frontier of   growth in the region.

