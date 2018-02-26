The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - NDDC awards scholarship to slain policeman kids
26th February 2018 - Election re-ordering: Senate Ethics Committee begins probe of erring lawmakers
26th February 2018 - Mary Ogagbo 08131118697
26th February 2018 - Kaduna APC crisis: NWC, Tinubu to get probe panel report
26th February 2018 - 2019 and Buhari-must-contest fever
26th February 2018 - Again, The Sun crowns Pinnick as Sports Personality of the Year
26th February 2018 - Russia 2018: Enrico begins work on Uzoho
26th February 2018 - NWFL moves secretariat to Lagos ahead maiden Champions Shield
26th February 2018 - Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup: Warri Stadium hosts s/final today
26th February 2018 - Leadership in Nigeria: The Mandela option
Home / Cover / National / NDDC awards scholarship to slain policeman kids

NDDC awards scholarship to slain policeman kids

— 26th February 2018

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has awarded scholarship to university level, to seven children of Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko, the policeman who died during an armed robbery attack on a bank in Owerri, Imo State, last year.
NDDC Managing Director, Mr. Nsima Ekere, announced the scholarship last Saturday, after receiving the Public Service Award at The Sun Awards in Lagos.
Ekere also announced N1 million donation to the deceased’s family who was equally honoured at the award ceremony as the Nigerian Hero of the Year.
Ekere said the NDDC is working with state governments and security agencies to tackle what he described as “serious security challenges in the Niger Delta.”
He expressed delight with the award and described it as “validation of the efforts of the present board and management of the NDDC to uplift the commission, make it more transparent, restructure its governing system, restore its core mandate and end the era of non-performing contracts.”
Publisher of The Sun newspapers, Dr. Orji Kalu, who presented the award, said Ekere was honoured in recognition of his development strides for the people of the Niger Delta and Nigeria in general.
He noted that the presence of members of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Niger Delta at the ceremony showed that the NDDC boss is democratic in the way he administers the commission.
Kalu urged Ekere to continue to deliver on his duties to the people of the Niger Delta.
The NDDC boss was escorted to receive the award by a host of personalities including the Managing Director of Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, Mr. Umana Umana, Commissioner representing Akwa Ibom State in the NDDC, Mr. Samuel Frank, former governorship aspirants, Ezekiel Nya-Etok and Mr. Solomon Etim.
Others were Senator Aloysius Etok and former local government chairmen, Otuekong Ekerete Ekpenyong and Mr. Michael Etim.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NDDC awards scholarship to slain policeman kids

— 26th February 2018

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has awarded scholarship to university level, to seven children of Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko, the policeman who died during an armed robbery attack on a bank in Owerri, Imo State, last year. NDDC Managing Director, Mr. Nsima Ekere, announced the scholarship last Saturday, after receiving the Public Service Award at…

  • Election re-ordering: Senate Ethics Committee begins probe of erring lawmakers

    — 26th February 2018

    •10 senators risk one year suspension Fred Itua, Abuja Senate Committee on Ethics and Public Petitions is set to begin investigation of 10 Senators who kicked against the chamber’s re-ordering of sequence of elections in 2019. On February 14, Senate concurred with the House of Representatives to change the order of elections the Independent National…

  • Kaduna APC crisis: NWC, Tinubu to get probe panel report

    — 26th February 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will each receive a copy of the investigation panel set up to investigate the party’s crisis in Kaduna State. Chairman of the probe panel and Deputy National Chairman (South), Segun Oni, disclosed this to…

  • Again, The Sun crowns Pinnick as Sports Personality of the Year

    — 26th February 2018

    •Eagles’ manager, Rohr shares in accolade Monica iheakam For the second time in two years, The SUN newspapers on Saturday presented the Sports Personality of the Year gong to President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick. At a well –attended Awards ceremony at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos that also…

  • Isuzu mu-X SUV is driving to Nigeria

    — 26th February 2018

    Moses Akaigwe 08072100049 Isuzu will be driving into the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment of the South African and Sub-Saharan Africa market in the second half of the year, with the introduction of the popular Isuzu mu-X. This was officially announced last week by Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSA) in Port Elizabeth. The mu-X will…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share