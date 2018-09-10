NDA to graduate 365 Cadets, honour Indimi, Adesina

NAN

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), says it will graduate 365 cadets of its regular course on Oct. 6, to be attended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Maj. Gen. Adeniye Oyebade, the NDA Commandant said on Monday in Kaduna at a media briefing on the event that two of the cadets were from the Republics of Togo and Benin.

Oyebade, who was represented by the Deputy commandant, AVM Idi Amin, said the institution would confer honourary doctorate degrees on three distinguished Nigerians.

He listed the awardees to include prominent businessman Mohammed Indimi, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank and Lt Gen CI Obiako, a former Military Adviser at the United Nations.

“This year, a total of 365 officer cadets are expected to Pass Out from the Academy.

“This includes 2 allied cadets from Republics of Benin and Togo.

“Out of the number, 131 cadets of 65 RC will be commissioned into the Nigerian Army, while members of 66 RC of Navy and Air Force will proceed to their respective Services for further training before commissioning.”

He said that traditionally, the Passing Out Parade at the Academy is preceded by a number of key activities.

“This year’s is not any different. Kicking off the POP activities this year is a Medical Outreach by the Nigerian Defence Academy to the Afaka Community on Thursday, September 13.

“This event will see the Academy providing free medical services and drugs to members of the Afaka community.

“Shortly following the medical outreach, on Saturday, September 15, there would be the Commandant’s Luncheon for graduating cadets and guests, where retired NDA senior and junior civilian staff would be honoured.”

Oyebade added that the prize and beating of retreat ceremony would hold on Sept.

“This event typifies the official close of training activities for the year and rewards cadets and instructors who have distinguished themselves throughout the training year.”

Other events lined up include Jumaat and Church Services to be followed by the Convocation Lecture on Sept. 26.

He added that the lecture would be delivered by Prof. Umar Dambatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communication Commission, with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as Special Guest.

“It will be noteworthy to remind you that the Nigerian Defence Academy is the premier military university in the entire African region.

” The Academy trains young Nigerians and those of allied countries in both military and academics, endowing them at the end of a 5-year training stint at the Academy with a degree from any of the four Faculties currently operational at the Academy; and commissioning into the Nigerian Armed Forces or those of Allied Countries.

“So far, the Nigerian Defence Academy has trained over 20,000 officers since inception, a small fraction of whom are from Allied Countries like Benin Republic, The Gambia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Togo and a host of others.” Oyebade said