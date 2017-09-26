The Sun News
NDA 3rd Regular Course marks Golden jubilee 

 NDA 3rd Regular Course marks Golden jubilee 

26th September 2017

…Abdulsalami, Tambuwal, David Mark, others canvass unity, love for country

Eminent Nigerians including a former Head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Governor Aminu Tambuwal  of  Sokoto State and  the immediate past president of the Senate, Senator David Mark, took stock of the emerging challenges of nation hood and submitted that the peace, unity and security of the nation must not be compromised.

The former Head of State,  Tambuwal , Sen.Mark, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS),  General Gabriel  Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) , General Tukur Bruratai and  former COAS , Gen. Alwali Kazir  said at the weekend,  in Kaduna, that every strategic step must be taken to protect and preserve the corporate entity of Nigeria.

The leaders spoke separately against the back drop of incessant agitations by some sections of the country at the 50th anniversary of Nigerian Defence Academy ( NDA ) 3rd Regular Course of 1967.

Gen. Abubakar who was the special guest of honour at the golden jubilee dinner, told the Military officers that in or out of office, they must make the security , unity and peace of Nigeria the corner stone of all their endeavours.

He said Nigeria has made enough sacrifice in the past to keep the nation one saying ” Whatever needs to be done to ensure peace, good neighbourliness, unity, equity and justice to all must be done”.

On his part, Senator Mark recalled their conviction on entering into the  foremost Nigeria military institution  in  September 1967 to include  but not limited to patriotism to defend and protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria .

That conviction, Senator Mark  stated, still binds them even after their retirement, insisting  “We promised to be patriotic and continue to put the love of country above self at all times”.

Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto state expressed appreciation to members of the Armed forces for their tireless war against insurgents especially in the North East “where they are daily giving their lives to secure freedom for our people “.

He urged them to remain  steadfast and a shinning example of patriotism and unity in diversity.

Chief of Defence Staff , General Olonisakin thanked the retired officers for making their professional experiences available to the younger generation in its noble task of safeguarding the territorial integrity of our country and in responding to contemporary  threats to national security .

General Kazir maintained that leaders must be fair and firm to ensure that no group or individual would feel a sense of neglect in the scheme of things.

In the anniversary lecture titled: ” the role of the military in a democracy,” Col.  Paul Ogbebor , a former commanding officer 3 ,  Signal Regiment of the Nigerian Army  advocated for continuos training of the Armed forces in line with modern trend in order to be able to protect  the nation.

Highlight of the anniversary was the unanimous  reelection of Senator Mark as the Chairman of the NDA 3rd Regular Course Alumni Association  for the next two years.

  Ezekiel Okeke 26th September 2017 at 11:46 am
    As I already said, anyone using the word Unity, Restructuring, is anti-democracy. Any who do not respect democracy diplomatically, will respect it in battlefield. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, is democratic decision of majority Igbos of the five south east states. Biafran Interim Government takes effect from October 1st 2017 with Anyim Pius Anyim as interim president. If the enemy do not vacate Biafraland of the five south east states before October 1st 2017, bloody engagement will be applied in BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR in which every Biafran is a soldier, and drive the enemy out of Biafraland of the five south east states- dead or alive. Bloody engagement was applied for successful establishment of Biafran foundation in 1967, bloody engagement will also be applied in this Biafran project climax success, if the enemy wishes. God Is With Us!!!

