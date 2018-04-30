NCSU seeks special recognition for Ambode

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) has advocated special recognition for Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, for his support to workers in the state.

This is even as the union has tasked members to get involved in the organising of new members to further expand and strengthen the union.

National president of NCSU, Amaechi Uchechukwu, in his address at the 11th quadrennial delegates’ conference of the Lagos State council, said Nigerian workers appreciated Ambode, whom he described as a wor er-friendly governor.

“The workers of this state have informed me of the cordial relationship between them and this distinguished governor who pays salaries as and when due,” he said.

He stated that the Nigeria Labour Congress has resolved to governors who pay workers salaries and other motivational incentives.

“I am convinced that the governor of this state, Lagos, merits our special recognition,” he said.

Noting that the leaders would ensure that the union is well organized at the grassroots, Amaechi charged members to support the union in this drive.

“More importantly everybody must be involved in ensuring that the Union is organised and also participate in bringing and retaining our members.

“This is the only way that we can run an inclusive system and be our brothers’ keepers”, he said.

He sensitize members to be conversant with the provisions of the union’s Constitution to enable them know their rights and obligations.

He said, “Your unit, SEC and SAC meetings must hold as provided in our union constitution.

“Our administration also promotes industrial democracy where everybody is allowed to contribute ideas that will move the Union forward. Please come with good ideas and not the ones that will tear the union apart.It is important to state this in this forum, which is the highest organ of the union in the state council.It is the resolve of the leadership of my administration to do new things that will advance our union to greater heights and to also lead by example.”

He also advised members to work in the progress of the union and say no to issues that may cause litigation, which would ultimately draw the union back as an organised body.

“Trouble is an ill wind that blows nobody any good,” he said.

Meanwhile, Omokayode Oguntunase emerged as the new state chairman for the Lagos council after the election.