NCS’ll accelerate Nigeria’s ICT growth

…As Gov Amosun, Etiebet, Ovia, others for awards

By Olabisi Olaleye

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), has promised to continue to accelerate Information and Communication Technology (ICT) growth in the country to help government further deepen its economic diversification programme.

Association’s president Prof Adesola Aderounmu, who gave the pledge during the 2017 National Information Technology Merit Awards (NITMA) media briefing in Lagos on Monday, said ICT remains an enabler and gateway to all the sectors of the economy and umemployment solver. He said his association would continue to partner the government and other stakeholders to make ICT perform its role in the economy.

On the NITMA award, which is scheduled to hold at the Muson Centre in Lagos, tomorrow. Aderounmi listed champions using technology to change society for good to include Senator Ibikunle Amosu, Ogun State Governor for massively deploying ICT in his state, Jim Ovia, the chairman of Zenith Bank and Managing Director of Data Sciences, Mr. Aniekan Etiebet, among others.

Said he: “In line with advocacy efforts of NCS to achieve sustainable development in Nigeria through Information Technology, NCS promotes excellence and significantly impacts society with ICT.

In choosing the awards, the key areas and issues affecting growth in the sector and society are addressed. For all awards, key criteria include IT specialisations, NCS standards and global best practices.”

Professional fellowships will be conferred on members of NCS who are recognised as authorities in their field of computing and have distinguished themselves through significant contribution to the growth of Information Technology through their professional expertise and activities. Honorary Fellowship will be conferred on the Managing Director of Data Sciences, Mr. Aniekan Etiebet for his dedication and exemplary service to IT growth and development in Nigeria.

The IT Personality Year Award also known as the NCS President’s award would acknowledge and celebrate individuals that have excelled in our tech sector during the year. In 2017, nominees for this most prestigious award are: Mr. Amos Emmanuel, Chief Software Architect/Chairman, Programos Software Group, Dr. Isaias Barreto da Rosa,Commissioner for Telecommunications and Information Technologies, ECOWAS, Mr. Tope Aladenusi, Chief Strategy Officer & Cyber Security Leader, Deloitte West Africa, Mr. Valentine Obi, Group Chief Executive Officer of eTranzact Global and Dr. Yele Okeremi, Chief Executive Officer, Precise Financial Systems Ltd.

Other individuals and organizations would be recognized and honoured with Special Recognition Awards for their undeniable and huge contributions in the IT and related areas.