redeploys

NCS redeploys senior officers

— 12th April 2018

Uche Usim  Abuja 

The Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ibrahim Ali, has approved the redeployment of eight officers (three in higher acting capacities) for greater service delivery and strengthening its manpower stock. 

The appointments in acting capacities are: Comptroller, Aremu Modupe Adeyanju (Mrs.) as Ag. Assistant Comptroller General (Strategic Research & Policy); Deputy Comptroller, Agbara Ojobo Michael as Ag. Customs Area Controller Ogun Command, and Deputy Comptroller, Olumoh Kamaluddeen as Ag. CAC Adamawa/Taraba Command.

Officers redeployed include Comptroller Adetoye Francis moved from Adamawa/Taraba to Ports & Terminals Multi-Services Logistics (PTML); Comptroller Loko Yusuf from SR&P to Abia/Imo Command; Comptroller Ajiya Kashim moved from Human Resources and Development to Customs Training College, Ikeja; Comptroller Sani Madugu from Ogun Command to Enforcement HQ, and Deputy Comptroller Dangaladima Sambo Khalid from SR&P to Presidential Task Force on Cross Border Movement.

