NCS kicks at NITDA’s proposed registration, licensing of IT contractors

Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has kicked against the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) proposed plan of registration and licensing of all IT contractors in Nigeria.

According to the NCS President, Prof. Adesola Aderounmu,our position is that this is not part of NITDA’s mandate because as the name suggests this agency is to plan, promote and develop regulatory framework and guidelines as stated in NITDA Act 2007, section 6A.

“We therefore advise NITDA in our advocacy capacity not to embark on registering and licensing of IT contractors and service providers (Registered IT professionals) activities and instead concentrate on developmental issues which we believe can be jointly achieved collaboratively. CPN is the only agency with the mandate to register and license IT professionals and contractors in Nigeria”.

Aderoumu said the Association’s attention was drawn to a policy statement released by Director General, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, on February 12, 2018 which on general principle was targeted at registering and license all IT contractors.

“The Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) Act 49 of 1993 is saddled with the mandate to register, license, supervise and control the profession as stated in CPN Act section 1 (2)”.

Aderounmu noted that the said statement is capable of confusing the general public to create an uncoordinated approach to policy issues and both Acts of Parliament as stated earlier. NCS is of the belief that NITDA’s mandate is to ensure seamless cooperation and interaction towards the use of IT as a development tool for the country.

NCS commends the approach and wisdom of the Presidential Executive Order 005 of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, which emphasizes professionalism. The Public Procurement Act 2007 with particular reference to section 19 if properly implemented will promote best practices professionally.

He emphasised that CPN Act section 22, states that failure to engage professional practitioners is an offence in Nigeria punishable under the Act.