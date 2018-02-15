The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - NCS kicks at NITDA’s proposed registration, licensing of IT contractors
15th February 2018 - Shell Oil spill: London Appeal Court rules against 2 Nigerian communities
15th February 2018 - 5 injured as Atlanta-bound carrier makes emergency landing in Lagos
15th February 2018 - AIB detains Delta aircraft, crew for breach of Nigerian law
15th February 2018 - Equities rebound 1.11% as market cap closes at N15.13tr
15th February 2018 - CBN pensioners to begin hunger strike April 3
15th February 2018 - Nigeria raises N176bn in treasury bills on lower yields
15th February 2018 - FG committed to minimum wage review –Oyo-Ita
15th February 2018 - Chapman Happy Hour offers refreshment Naija style
15th February 2018 - Nigeria fertile ground for investment, says Shobanjo
Home / Business / NCS kicks at NITDA’s proposed registration, licensing of IT contractors

NCS kicks at NITDA’s proposed registration, licensing of IT contractors

— 15th February 2018

Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has kicked against  the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) proposed plan of  registration and licensing of all IT contractors in Nigeria. 

According to the NCS President, Prof. Adesola Aderounmu,our position is that this is not part of NITDA’s mandate because as the name suggests this agency is to plan, promote and develop regulatory framework and guidelines as stated in NITDA Act 2007, section 6A.

“We therefore advise NITDA in our advocacy capacity not to embark on registering and licensing of IT contractors and service providers (Registered IT professionals) activities and instead concentrate on developmental issues which we believe can be jointly achieved collaboratively. CPN is the only agency with the mandate to register and license IT professionals and contractors in Nigeria”.

Aderoumu said the Association’s attention was drawn to a policy statement released by Director General, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, on February 12, 2018 which on general principle was targeted at registering and license all IT contractors.

“The Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) Act 49 of 1993 is saddled with the mandate to register, license, supervise and control the profession as stated in CPN Act section 1 (2)”. 

Aderounmu noted that the said statement is capable of confusing the general public to create an uncoordinated approach to policy issues and both Acts of Parliament as stated earlier. NCS is of the belief that NITDA’s mandate is to ensure seamless cooperation and interaction towards the use of IT as a development tool for the country. 

NCS commends the approach and wisdom of the Presidential Executive Order 005 of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, which emphasizes professionalism.  The Public Procurement Act 2007 with particular reference to section 19 if properly implemented will promote best practices professionally. 

He emphasised that CPN Act section 22, states that failure to engage professional practitioners is an offence in Nigeria punishable under the Act.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NCS kicks at NITDA’s proposed registration, licensing of IT contractors

— 15th February 2018

Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has kicked against  the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) proposed plan of  registration and licensing of all IT contractors in Nigeria.  According to the NCS President, Prof. Adesola Aderounmu,our position is that this is not part of NITDA’s mandate because as the name suggests this agency is to plan, promote…

  • Shell Oil spill: London Appeal Court rules against 2 Nigerian communities

    — 15th February 2018

    The Court of Appeal in London yesterday ruled that two Nigerian communities cannot press for damages against Royal Dutch Shell in English courts over oil spills in Nigeria’s Delta region. The split decision had upheld a High Court ruling last year that was a setback to attempts to hold British multinationals liable at home for…

  • 5 injured as Atlanta-bound carrier makes emergency landing in Lagos

    — 15th February 2018

    Delta Air Lines flight 55 which left the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos at about 10.50pm on Tuesday enroute Atlanta, Georgia, USA, made an emergency landing at the Lagos airport less than an hour after take-off having developed fault mid-air in one of its two engines. No life was lost in the incident which created…

  • AIB detains Delta aircraft, crew for breach of Nigerian law

    — 15th February 2018

    Louis Ibah  The Nigerian Accident and Investigation Bureau (AIB) says it has taken possession of Delta Airlines’ Flight DL 55, an Airbus 330-200 aircraft and also prevented its crew from leaving the country following a breach of Nigerian law. AIB said Delta Air Lines, owners of the aircraft and the crew, failed to notify relevant…

  • Equities rebound 1.11% as market cap closes at N15.13tr

    — 15th February 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi Equities trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), yesterday, rebounded after seven consecutive sessions of losses with the All Share Index (ASI) appreciating by 1.11 per cent to close at 42,171.80 points following bargain hunting. Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns improved to -4.90 per cent and 10.27 per cent…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share