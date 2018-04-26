The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - NCP chieftain urges youths to be active in electoral process
26th April 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari arrives in Bauchi
26th April 2018 - NACA to check high prevalence of HIV among key populations
26th April 2018 - Modu Sheriff may return to APC Thursday
26th April 2018 - UN urges Plateau govt. to gazette gender equality law
26th April 2018 - Salah gets land gift in Mecca
26th April 2018 - Turkey uses state of emergency to ‘shrink’ opposition, says Amnesty
26th April 2018 - 1, 296 IDPs risk Cholera outbreak in Yobe
26th April 2018 - Rohr: Uzoho, risk for 2018 World Cup
26th April 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari survives impeachment notice in Senate
Home / National / NCP chieftain urges youths to be active in electoral process

NCP chieftain urges youths to be active in electoral process

— 26th April 2018

NAN

A chieftain of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Mr. John Ntang, on Thursday, urged the youth be active  in the electoral process with a view to electing leaders of their choice.

Ntang gave the advice in an interview, in Lagos.

He said that the youths represent the active population in the country, with a big role to play in strengthening democracy.

Ntang said that many youths had consistently shunned the process because of lack of faith in it and their frustrations with the system.

He said the way to change the narrative was not to stand aloof, but to actively participate in the process to realise the change they desired.

“The youths are a very important component of our population, and so, they are very central to the growth of democracy

.”Yes, they have frustrations with the system, yes they are disenchanted, but nothing will change if they stand aloof.

“The only way to realise their dreams is for them is to actively participate in the process to elect leaders of their choice,” he said.

Ntang urged the youth to register for voting and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards for participation in elections.

He asked the youth to aspire for political offices to have representation in government.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NCP chieftain urges youths to be active in electoral process

— 26th April 2018

NAN A chieftain of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Mr. John Ntang, on Thursday, urged the youth be active  in the electoral process with a view to electing leaders of their choice. Ntang gave the advice in an interview, in Lagos. He said that the youths represent the active population in the country, with a…

  • BREAKING: Buhari arrives in Bauchi

    — 26th April 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Bauchi, the capital of Bauchi State. He is in the state on a two-day state working visit. President Buhari was welcomed at the airport by the governors of Bauchi and Adamawa states, Mr. Muhammed Abubakar and Mr. Mohammed Jibrilla. He was also welcomed by some ministers at Sir Abubakar…

  • NACA to check high prevalence of HIV among key populations

    — 26th April 2018

    NAN The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), on Thursday, is to begin work with stakeholders to check the high prevalence of HIV among key populations including homosexuals. The NACA Programme Officer, Ms Favor Iyamu, made this pledge at an interactive media meeting organised by the International Centre for Advocacy on Right to…

  • SHERIFF APC

    Modu Sheriff may return to APC Thursday

    — 26th April 2018

    There are indications that a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Sheriff will, on Thursday, return to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC). Sheriff, a former governor of Borno State, was a founding member of the APC before he defected to the PDP and served as a national chairman. His tenure…

  • LALONG corps members

    UN urges Plateau govt. to gazette gender equality law

    — 26th April 2018

    NAN The United Nations, on Thursday, urged the Plateau State Government to gazette the Gender Equal Opportunity (GEO) law to facilitate its implementation The law, which was passed by the Plateau State House of Assembly in 2015, is yet to take effect because it has not been gazetted. Top government sources said that some sections…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share