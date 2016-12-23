NCNE : How to end farmers-herders’ clashes by Usman

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE), Prof. Bashir Usman, has identified formal education as solution to the incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes that has consumed thousands of lives of farmers and herdsmen and other people in several parts of Nigeria in the recent past.

Usman told Daily Sun in Abuja that the increasing number of clashes between the two parties was because of their inability to respectfully and harmoniously discuss issues and find a common ground to solve their problems.

He affirmed the commitment of the nomadic education commission to ending the clashes by collaborating with the National Mass Education Commission (NMEC) to provide a platform for the nomad children and the adults to acquire formal education to enhance relationship and communication skills.

He said that the commission has also developed strategies to take nomadic education, which has a unique curriculum, to nomads, wherever they are, using facilities located across Nigeria.

Usman, however, appealed to the nomads to embrace the opportunity provided by the Federal Government through the commission to acquire the necessary formal education to support their intelligence, with the conviction that it would enhance their inherited trade, making them relevant in socio-economic discussions.

He thanked the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and the Minister of State for Education,Prof. Anthony Anwukah, for their support and guidance towards the realisation of the Federal Government’s dreams and aspirations on nomadic education.

Loot recovery: FG unveils channels for whistleblowers

From Uche Usim, Abuja

For whistleblowers to enjoy a slice of 5 per cent of stolen funds recovered, as promised by the Federal Government, the Ministry of Finance, yesterday, unveiled channels through which information could reach the authorities.

Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, said she has been inundated with calls from patriotic Nigerians wishing to divulge information as to where the government could recover looted funds.

The ministry has opened a dedicated website, an email and telephone line for whistleblowers wishing to volunteer information. While assuring the public that information would be treated with utmost confidentiality, Adeosun said all information concerning the process is available at www.finance.gov.ng.

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, agreed to give anyone with information on where public funds were illegally warehoused 5 per cent of the value of the loot.

The development has gingered Nigerians to assist government in this regard so that they can earn a legitimate commission.