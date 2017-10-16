The Sun News
Latest
16th October 2017 - NCGF president tasks Christians on politics
16th October 2017 - Gunmen kill 26, dozen injured in Plateau fresh attack
16th October 2017 - Buhari, AGF ask court to throw out suit against Ibrahim Magu
16th October 2017 - BREAKING: Diplomatic team in car crash in Abuja
16th October 2017 - Enugu LG polls: APC  warns PDP against  rigging
16th October 2017 - Worship God with your lifestyle, not just songs – Kolade
16th October 2017 - Bauchi govt. to enrol 10,000 orphans in school
16th October 2017 - 300 benefit from NYSC free medicare in Taraba
16th October 2017 - You have case to answer, court tells ex-NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi, others
16th October 2017 - Yellow Fever: Kwara vaccinates 200,000 people in 3 days
Home / National / NCGF president tasks Christians on politics

NCGF president tasks Christians on politics

— 16th October 2017

From: OKEY SAMPSON, Aba

National President of Nigerian Christian Graduate Fellowship (NCGF), Prof.Charles Adeyinka Adisa, has tasked Christians in the country on the need to embrace politics and join political parties of their choice, saying by so doing, they would have fulfilled one of the injunctions of Jesus Christ while on earth.

According to Prof. Adisa, “The constitution allows that; Jesus while on earth said occupy till I come. If he said we should occupy, then we have to be there in every spheres of activities. We know that the effects of government and their policies affect everybody including the church. So, if we don’t participate we’ll not be able to make our voices heard.”

The NCGF leader, who stated this at the weekend in Aba, Abia State, during an outreach by the executive of NCGF, said trying to separate the Christian faith from politics was a wrong idea as abstinence from politics would adversely affect Christians.

He continued, “If Christians stay aloof from politics and we have somebody that is tyrannical and is against Christ that means all of us will be oppressed. The Bible says, pray for the peace of Jerusalem for in the peace of Jerusalem, you shall have your peace. So we pray for Nigeria. The Bible also says that, above everything, pray for your leaders and those in authority so that, we may leave a life of peace in all godliness.

“So, it’s the responsibility of the church/Christians to participate actively not passively. We also believe that the church should be the light and salt of the world. If the church is truly the light of the world and salt of the world, the church should have the responsibility of grooming leaders who will lead well and make impacts in the lives of people that will even make the Lord Jesus Christ proud.”

He said if the Lord Jesus Christ wanted Christians not to participate in what’s happening here, he would have taken them to heaven with him.

The NCGF president said governance should be made less attractive to discourage people from trying to win elections in the country at all costs.

NCGF zonal chairman, Aba zone, Mr. Mbachukwu Kelechi, said it was unfortunate that Christians in the country sit on the fence when it comes for politics which he opined was not in their best interest.

“When Christians sit on the fence and those from the shrines come and take over leadership of this country, whatever they do against God will affect everybody. This is why we don’t want to sleep and keep complaining.

“The NCGF has a focus for a better Nigeria and we’ve come for a zonal prayer to ask God to intervene in some tithing issues. We are not for the East, West, North or South. We are for one Nigeria. We believe that Nigeria has a place in God’s program. And we cannot get it right except if we go back to God and that’s why we’ve come here to pray,” Kelechi said.

Kelechi said it would not always follow that for the fact a Christian failed while holding political office that other Christians would fail if they were in office.

 

 

Post Views: 43
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NCGF president tasks Christians on politics

— 16th October 2017

From: OKEY SAMPSON, Aba National President of Nigerian Christian Graduate Fellowship (NCGF), Prof.Charles Adeyinka Adisa, has tasked Christians in the country on the need to embrace politics and join political parties of their choice, saying by so doing, they would have fulfilled one of the injunctions of Jesus Christ while on earth. According to Prof….

  • Gunmen kill 26, dozen injured in Plateau fresh attack

    — 16th October 2017

    From Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than 26 persons were early Monday killed in a fresh attack by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Nkiedonwhro village of Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that several others were injured when the attackers invaded the villager at about 2:30…

  • Buhari, AGF ask court to throw out suit against Ibrahim Magu

    — 16th October 2017

    From: GODWIN Tsa, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Monday, asked the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to strike out all pending suits seeking the removal of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrhim…

  • BREAKING: Diplomatic team in car crash in Abuja

    — 16th October 2017

    There was road crash this morning on the Abuja airport road, involving a driver of diplomatic vehicle belonging to Finnish embassy and that of Nigeria. The other party in the crash is the vehicle Airspace Management, that was said to be on high speed and hit the diplomatic vehicle from behind and it somersaulted. […

  • Enugu LG polls: APC  warns PDP against  rigging

    — 16th October 2017

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State have warned that on no account should the local government election scheduled to hold in the state on November 4 be rigged by anybody. The APC stalwarts who gave the warning at the  flag-off of the party’s  campaigns at Igbo-Eze North…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share