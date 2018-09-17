– The Sun News
Latest
17th September 2018 - NCDMB, EFCC collaborate to tackle fraud in oil, gas sector
17th September 2018 - NRM threatens legal action against INEC over exclusion of candidate
17th September 2018 - Bale says Real Madrid more of a team without Ronaldo
17th September 2018 - Explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards
17th September 2018 - ‘Poultry products’ smuggling killing local industry’
17th September 2018 - African elite must foster political culture to overcome democratic challenge – Prof. Sesay
17th September 2018 - 2019: Lamido appears before  Southern/Middle Belt leaders
17th September 2018 - Zainab Ahmed resumes duty as Supervising Minister of Finance
17th September 2018 - JUST IN: Panic as fighter jets fly over Aso Rock villa, NASS
17th September 2018 - Ooni lauds Africa Fashion Week for promoting pride of Nigeria, Africa
Home / National / NCDMB, EFCC collaborate to tackle fraud in oil, gas sector
NCDMB

NCDMB, EFCC collaborate to tackle fraud in oil, gas sector

— 17th September 2018

To ensure that issues bordering on infractions in the oil and gas sector are quickly resolved, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have concluded plans for better collaboration.

Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, announced the plans when the management of the Board paid a courtesy visit to the Acting Chairman of EFFC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, at the Commission’s new Head Office in Jabi, Abuja last week.

Wabote, said the collaboration had become imperative in order to fastrack investigations that are related to fraud by oil and gas companies in the country. He explained that the Board plans to refer serious fraudulent discoveries from its audit to the Commission for further action.

READ ALSO NRM threatens legal action against INEC over exclusion of candidate

“The Board will like to initiate the development of a MoU between the two agencies to enable quick deployment once the services of the Commission are required”.

We regularly receive alerts via the whistleblowing portal on our website. We do our bit to investigate such alerts and believe some of the major findings may be needed for referral to EFCC,” he explained.

Wabote noted that the EFCC is one of the key agencies driving one of the core programs of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, adding that the Commission has succeeded in building a reputation for itself both locally and internationally as a fearless fighter in the war against corruption.

‘‘Thus, the Board is fully aligned with Mr. President’s fight against corruption. Which is why the Board attends to requests for information or clarifications about contract and oil and gas transactions under EFCC investigation expeditiously.

He disclosed that the Board has put in place an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Monitoring Unit, headed by a senior member of the management team, to tackle corruption and unethical behavior among other forms of infraction and to investigate any internal infractions.

To foster a deeper relationship, Wabote noted that the Board needs the support and expertise of EFCC to fight corruption.

Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NCDMB

NCDMB, EFCC collaborate to tackle fraud in oil, gas sector

— 17th September 2018

To ensure that issues bordering on infractions in the oil and gas sector are quickly resolved, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have concluded plans for better collaboration. Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, announced the plans when the management of the Board paid…

  • explosions

    Explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards

    — 17th September 2018

    Chiamaka Ajeamo Following rampant cases of gas explosions across the country, the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), has called for the stringent enforcement of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) standards and code of practice within the industry and across the country. A statement by NLPGA President, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, said the call for enforcement of…

  • POULTRY PRODUCTS

    ‘Poultry products’ smuggling killing local industry’

    — 17th September 2018

    Chinyere Anyanwu The Federal Government, under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had in 2003 banned the importation of poultry products including turkey and chicken. While the ban has been in effect for more than a decade, its enforcement, however, has been viewed by some stakeholders in the poultry industry as largely ineffective as these products are…

  • LAMIDO

    2019: Lamido appears before  Southern/Middle Belt leaders

    — 17th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Sule Lamido, is the fourth presidential aspirants to field questions on his plans from members of Southern and Middle Belt Forum, led by Chief Edwin Clark. Eminent leaders at the meeting included Pan-Niger Delta Forum leader, Chief Edwin Clark, Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, President-General of…

  • ZAINAB AHMED

    Zainab Ahmed resumes duty as Supervising Minister of Finance

    — 17th September 2018

    NAN The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, and other directors of the Ministry, on Monday received the Supervising Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed in Abuja. Zainab Ahmed while addressing members of staff of the ministry who had gathered to receive her, said going forward, she would work closely with the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]