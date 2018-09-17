NCDMB, EFCC collaborate to tackle fraud in oil, gas sector

To ensure that issues bordering on infractions in the oil and gas sector are quickly resolved, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have concluded plans for better collaboration.

Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, announced the plans when the management of the Board paid a courtesy visit to the Acting Chairman of EFFC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, at the Commission’s new Head Office in Jabi, Abuja last week.

Wabote, said the collaboration had become imperative in order to fastrack investigations that are related to fraud by oil and gas companies in the country. He explained that the Board plans to refer serious fraudulent discoveries from its audit to the Commission for further action.

“The Board will like to initiate the development of a MoU between the two agencies to enable quick deployment once the services of the Commission are required”.

We regularly receive alerts via the whistleblowing portal on our website. We do our bit to investigate such alerts and believe some of the major findings may be needed for referral to EFCC,” he explained.

Wabote noted that the EFCC is one of the key agencies driving one of the core programs of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, adding that the Commission has succeeded in building a reputation for itself both locally and internationally as a fearless fighter in the war against corruption.

‘‘Thus, the Board is fully aligned with Mr. President’s fight against corruption. Which is why the Board attends to requests for information or clarifications about contract and oil and gas transactions under EFCC investigation expeditiously.

He disclosed that the Board has put in place an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Monitoring Unit, headed by a senior member of the management team, to tackle corruption and unethical behavior among other forms of infraction and to investigate any internal infractions.

To foster a deeper relationship, Wabote noted that the Board needs the support and expertise of EFCC to fight corruption.