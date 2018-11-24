NAN

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday announced the outbreak of yellow fever in Edo.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Chief Executive Officer, NCDC, in Abuja in a statement, said that following the report of an outbreak of fever of unknown origin in four Local Government Areas, public health team commenced investigation on Nov. 21 and nine cases tested positive for yellow fever.

He added that the Edo epidemiology team would be working with the NCDC and other relevant agencies to carry out detailed investigation and response to the already confirmed cases.

According to him, the NCDC has deployed a rapid response team to support the state with contact tracing, risk communications and management of cases.

READ ALSO Sanitation : Kano State Govt. to arrest, prosecute erring tricyclists

”There are ongoing plans to begin vaccination campaign in the state in response to the cluster of cases.

”Yellow fever virus is spread through bites by an infected mosquito. It is a completely vaccine preventable disease and a single shot provides immunity for a lifetime.

”The yellow fever vaccine is freely available in all primary health care centres in Nigeria,” he said.

Ihekweazu therefore advised the public to keep their environments clean and free of stagnant water to discourage the breeding of mosquitoes and use insecticide treated mosquito nets, screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquito bites.

”Since September 2017, Nigeria has recorded suspected cases of yellow fever in all states in the country.

”As at Nov. 11, 140 cases have been laboratory confirmed in Nigeria. A multi-agency yellow fever Emergency Operations Centre has been established at NCDC to coordinate the response.

”The symptoms of yellow fever include yellowness of the eyes, sudden fever, headache and body pain. If you have these symptoms or notice someone in your community displaying them, please contact your nearest health centre.

”This week, our sister agency NPHCDA flagged off a large yellow fever vaccination campaign, targeting 26 million children and adults (aged nine months to 44 years) in Niger, Plateau, Borno, Sokoto, Kebbi and the FCT.

Ihekweazu added that one dose of the yellow fever vaccine provides for life-long protection against the disease.

“We urge all Nigerians to get vaccinated and encourage their families, and neighbours to do the same,” he said.

He also reassured all Nigerians that NCDC would continue to work with States and partners nationwide to ensure that the outbreak is curtailed.