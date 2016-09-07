The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
7th September 2016 - NCC vows to flush out Illegal SIM card agents
7th September 2016 - I died 3 times and each time God resurrected me – Gbazueagu
7th September 2016 - Donkeys as meat and money spinner in Ebonyi
7th September 2016 - Boy, 3, down with bladder exstrophy
7th September 2016 - Inside Abuja sex slums
7th September 2016 - The massacre from London to Rio…Letter to Mr. President
7th September 2016 - Demons among men (13)
7th September 2016 - Why Nigeria must be restructured (4)
7th September 2016 - Wema to drive growth with N20bn debt capital float
7th September 2016 - Just before ASUU strikes
Home / Columns / NCC vows to flush out Illegal SIM card agents
Inside the MDAs

NCC vows to flush out Illegal SIM card agents

— 7th September 2016

From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it would stop illegal SIM card registration agents from operating, having given a new directive to communication companies on how to register SIM cards.
Mr. Salisu Abdullahi, assistant director (enforcement) of the NCC, dropped this hint yesterday in Abuja during the closure of the offices of illegal SIM card registration agents at Wuse Market, Abuja.
Abdullahi, who refused to name the culprits, disclosed that the suspects would be handed over to the police for investigation. He stated that, at the end of investigation, the suspects would be charged to court.
According to the assistant director, since the NCC started visiting markets, many unregistered SIM cards have been impounded.
He said: “We have been trying to locate shops where they sell these cards.  We decided to buy SIM cards and discovered that most of them were registered before sale.
“We have issued a notice/directive to all communication companies to do away with all unregistered registration agents they use. We have given notice to all operators that NCC has the intention of flushing out illegal registration agents.”
For some time now the NCC has been trying to apply the SIM regulation so that all SIMs are duly registered. But there have been reports that people were registering SIM cards and selling them to the general public.
“There are serious dangers in doing that because it compromises national security. We have got the report of this development in so many locations in Abuja and other parts of the country”, he said.

Nigerian-Communications-Commission-NCC-Logo

AGRICULTURE: Bird flu: FG bans inter-state movement of birds

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

Ahead of the dry season, the Federal Government has agreed with state governments to ban inter-state movement of birds to forestall the spread of avian influenza in poultry farms across the country.
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, who made the disclosure at a meeting with Commissioners of Agriculture from the states in Abuja, said the nation had to take the pro-active measure in the face of the food shortage being experienced in the country.
Ogbeh further disclosed that government was determined to engender all-year agriculture in all parts of the country, and it would, in partnership with the state, provide at least three earth dams in every state and the Federal Capital Territory.
Christened, Project 1037, the minister explained that the projection was that a dam would be developed  in every senatorial zone in the country.
“We are planning with you in the states, so that an average of three earth dams would be developed in each state, say, one per senatorial zone. That is Project 1037; we shall be in touch with you to see which river can be dammed,” he said.
The minister was upbeat that, if the government’s plans were fully implemented, there would be enough food for local consumption and the current food shortage would be over latest by 2018.

Audu-Ogbe

INDUSTRY:  Abuja Chambers boss makes case for modular refineries

From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Tony Ejinkeonye, has called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, build modular refineries to avoid further increase in fuel price.
Ejinkeonye, who spoke against the backdrop of comments by Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, ruling out hike in price of fuel, said the only way to avoid asking Nigerians to pay more for petroleum products was to build modular refineries.
Ejinkeonye said it was impossible not to have a price increase, with the current forex situation, but such measures as building more refineries would help.
He advised the Federal Government to let Nigerians know where it is heading on the issue of fuel, adding: “Government should face reality and not flip-flop on decisions.”
According to him, it is better for Nigerians to understand where we have found ourselves and not delay what we ultimately know must happen.
“Government should, as a matter of urgency, build modular refineries as we have urged for years, instead of building more petrol stations,” he said.
Okechukwu Enelemah

BUDGET: Nigeria’s under-5 mortality rate second largest worldwide – Perm Sec

From Basil Obasi, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Nana Fatima Mede, has disclosed that Nigeria is the second largest contributor to under-five mortality worldwide, as two out of five children are not properly fed.
The Permanent Secretary, who spoke in Abuja yesterday during the maiden edition of Nutrition Week, organised to draw the attention of government to policies affecting nutrition in Nigeria, noted that available data revealed that malnutrition remained an underlying factor in over 50 per cent or 3.1 million child deaths annually.
Speaking on the theme, “Nutrition, Key to Sustainable Development,” Mede described rights to food and nutrition as the most basic human rights.
According to her, the critical role of food and nutrition in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was quite compelling; “hence we need to intensify awareness on the importance of food and nutrition on child’s survival as well as its impact on development, productivity, economic growth and national development.”
Also speaking, the Advocacy and Campaign Coordinator, Save the Children Nigeria, Mr. Ifedilichukwu Ekenenwa, called on the federal, states and local government to earmark adequate funding for nutrition interventions.

Udo-Udoma

EDUCATION: TRCN to begin clampdown on unregistered teachers

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has expressed worry over the growing number of unregistered teachers in the country’s education system, stressing that it had concluded plans to begin a clampdown in private and public schools whose details were not captured in the database of the council.
Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, noted that the state offices had been briefed on the best way to achieve success in the new task.
He said: “Our state structures are better positioned and strengthened for the task ahead. The Ministers of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and Prof. Anthony Anwukah, as well as security agencies and other relevant stakeholders have also thrown their support behind our plan and success is inevitable.”
Ajiboye challenged the unregistered teachers to take advantage of available opportunities to come into the fold, in order to avoid humiliation by the TRCN.
“The era of quackery in basic education is gone forever. It is not going to be business as usual. Whoever is going to be a practising teacher, apart from meeting all the requirements, must also be a registered member of the council, as that would help us monitor the activities and welfare of our members,” he said.

Minister-of-Education-Mallam-Adamu-Adamu

 

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CBN gov

CBN kicks off campaign against naira abuse in Kebbi

— 7th September 2016

From Kabir Dankatsina, Birnin Kebbi The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has kicked off its campaign against abuse of all denominations of the nation’s currency with a warning that stiff penalties including a fine of N50,000  or six months in imprisonment or both could be imposed on those found guilty of the offence in line…

  • UNID

    Global manufacturing growth to remain low in 2016, says UNIDO report

    — 7th September 2016

    From walter Ukaegbu, Abuja World manufacturing growth is expected to remain low in 2016 due to weakened financial support for productive activities, according to a report released yesterday by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO). The report states that, with financial uncertainty still looming across Europe, foreign direct investment has not yet reached the…

  • NAICOM

    NAICOM orders suspension of bancassurance

    — 7th September 2016

    By Maduka Nweke The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has ordered the suspension of the sale of insurance products in banks (bancassurance). NAICOM said the ban followed a dispute with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over non-licensing of banks that want bancassurance services in their shops. Bancassurance is an arrangement in which insurance companies distribute…

  • FCT-Minister

    Experts to discuss population statistics at conference

    — 7th September 2016

    The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello, and his Budget and National Planning counterpart, Senator Udo Udoma, will this Thursday be among top government functionaries to  open the Annual Conference of the Nigeria Statistical Association (NSA), scheduled to hold in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. The forum, which is expected to be attended by…

  • Chief-Ukatu-1

    The property Report: Govt insensitive to plight of local manufacturers –Ukatu

    — 7th September 2016

    …Says Nigeria can surpass China in production The Managing Director, Mallinson & Partners Ltd, Mr. Afam Mallinson Ukatu, has blamed Nigerian governments for the near comatose condition of manufacturing industry in Nigeria. Speaking during the opening of the First Buildingmart @mallinson recently in Lagos, Ukatu said poor power supply has hindered the efforts of manufacturers to…

  • Frank-Kokori

    Recession: We should be patient with Buhari –Frank Kokori

    — 7th September 2016

    By Willy Eya Former Secretary-General of the Petroleum Energy and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASAN), Chief Frank Kokori acknowledges that the nation’s economy is currently not doing well but he believes that Nigeria has the potential to survive the turbulent times. His advice is that despite the situation, the people should still…

  • Edo Guber Watch: PDP sues Obaseki, seeks his disqualification

    — 7th September 2016

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has asked a Federal High Court  in Benin City, to stop Godwin Obaseki from contesting the September 10 election for alleged false claims and information on oath to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Obaseki is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). State Chairman of…

  • Biodun Ogunyemi

    ASUU kicks against 2nd bailout to states

    — 7th September 2016

    By Gabriel Dike Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has opposed a second bailout proposal to states. ASUU National President, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyemi said at a symposium organised by ASUU University of Lagos branch that governors must account forwhat they did with first bailout and other statutory funds accruing to states. Ogunyemi faulted the request…

  • pulse-ogbonnaya-onu-minister-science-and-technology-300x160.jpg

    Boko Haram: Why we suffered high casualties –Onu

    — 7th September 2016

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said Nigeria suffered some  embarrassment for alleged use of substandard weapons to prosecute the anti-insurgency war. He said it was avoidable if the nation had a functional defence industry. The minister, who stated this while delivering a lecture titled: “The role of…

  • Audu Ogbeh use

    Hunger in Nigeria to last a while, says Ogbeh

    — 7th September 2016

    From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh said  yesterday, that hunger in the country will last more than expected. Ogbeh said this when he inspected the Ebonyi State Government Demonstration Farm in Ezillo during operation ‘One man, one hectare’ agricultural programme initiated  to boost agriculture in the state. Ogbeh …

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351