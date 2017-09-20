The Sun News
Latest
20th September 2017 - NCC seeks impactful growth for ICT industry
20th September 2017 - TMT Finance draws tech leaders, others to Cape Town
20th September 2017 - SON to sanction retailers of fake ICT products, others
20th September 2017 - Cholera vaccination for 1m in Borno 
20th September 2017 - Nigeria may not get out of recession again, says ex-Finance minister
20th September 2017 - Anambra guber: PRP’ll address income inequality -Mbah
20th September 2017 - Anambra guber: Election’ll be tough but Obiano’ll win, says Anazodo     
20th September 2017 - Anambra guber: Ubah vows to challenge Obaze’s candidacy in court
20th September 2017 - Ohanaeze warns against frivolous court orders
20th September 2017 - My regrets at FHC –Auta
Home / Business / NCC seeks impactful growth for ICT industry

NCC seeks impactful growth for ICT industry

— 20th September 2017

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has inaugurated 18 member inter-agency committee to deepen the impact of research and development on the telecommunications sector.

According to the commission,  the mandate of this committee is primarily to evaluate research submissions to aid the growth of the sector beyond where it is now.  The committee, whose membership is drawn from different professions, including the academia, is chaired by Prof. Muazu Mohammed Bashir of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. 

NCC’s executive vice chairman (EVC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, who inaugurated the committee at the headquarters of the NCC in Abuja, told the committee that the aim was to find local solutions to the challenges of the industry, in tandem with the policy of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for Nigerians to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing the country.

Danbatta stated that, in order to achieve this goal, the NCC decided to utilise the capacity in the academia and redirect it towards getting involved in research activities that can impact on businesses and society, which would consequently bring about the development of new products and services for the industry. 

The EVC listed some recent developments in the commission to include the creation of the Research and Development Department, to consolidate all research activities, thereby giving research activities a priority attention. Not too long ago, this year, the commission hosted the Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum with the academia, involving vice chancellors from 61 universities across the country in consultation with the National Universities Commission, where the discussions and contributions of the participants emphasised the importance of cooperation between the academia and the industry and how best to benefit from that relationship. The response to the advertorial requesting for research proposals from the academia was encouraging this year.  Records from the Research and Development Department showed that 96 submissions were recorded this year as against 56 the previous year. 

The research topics ranged from issues of pipeline protection to herdsmen tracking and so on, manifestly justifying the efforts of the NCC in making investment in research activities by the academia. The EVC told the committee to give every entry a fair opportunity by critically evaluating every document to achieve a fair assessment of every submission. The proposal must meet the following criteria: Clear statement and evaluation of the problem; Proposed solution to the problem; Clear relevance to the telecommunication industry; Cost reasonableness (cost of actualising the idea, excluding furniture and allowances; Schedule of project organisation; Coherent presentation/packaging of concept; and Integration of research with education (capacity building of students via implementation of the project in the institution).

Post Views: 11
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NCC seeks impactful growth for ICT industry

— 20th September 2017

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has inaugurated 18 member inter-agency committee to deepen the impact of research and development on the telecommunications sector. According to the commission,  the mandate of this committee is primarily to evaluate research submissions to aid the growth of the sector beyond where it is now.  The committee, whose membership is…

  • TMT Finance draws tech leaders, others to Cape Town

    — 20th September 2017

    TMT Finance, the global telecom, media and technology investment news and events provider, will launch the inaugural TMT Finance Africa conference in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 15, 2018.   And every tech leader, CEO, CFO, among others, is expected on board to chart a new course for the industry. The now well-established TMT…

  • SON to sanction retailers of fake ICT products, others

    — 20th September 2017

    By Christy Dada Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is set to slam dealers who sell fake and substandard electronic products and mobile phones with heavy sanctions. This is in the face of proliferation of substandard phones, computers and accessories. Director-general, SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, who was represented by the director, product certification, Tersoo Orngudwem, said…

  • Cholera vaccination for 1m in Borno 

    — 20th September 2017

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri  About one million people are expected to receive Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) in the five-day vaccination campaigns against cholera in Borno State. The exercise, which started on Monday, following outbreak of cholera in camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) will end on Friday, Borno State Commissioner for Health, Dr Haruna Mshelia,…

  • Nigeria may not get out of recession again, says ex-Finance minister

    — 20th September 2017

    From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto  A former minister of Finance and former high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, diclosed, yesterday, that Nigeria may not exit recession again. Abubakar said the current overhead costs and other expenses surrounding the running of Nigeria’s federal system may not allow it get out of recession. The former…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share